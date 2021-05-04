the PP wins followed by More Madrid

Updated: Tuesday, May 4, 2021 11:48 PM

In total, the Popular Party is the most voted in the municipality of Pinto with 39.85% of the vote, followed by Más Madrid, who obtains 19.5% of the vote. The PSOE is very followed with 18.41%. Vox is fourth with 9.37% and United We can fifth with 7.87% of the vote. Finally, there are the citizens with 3.24%.

Consult the results of the elections to the Community of Madrid on May 4: all the data on the participation, the votes and the seats obtained by each party and the number of deputies per formation in the Assembly of Madrid. You can also consult in this article the figures relating to the elections and the main political groups of the municipality of Pinto.

In the following graphics you can consult the results of the elections of the Community of Madrid in the municipality of Pinto. They will be published in real time as the count is updated.

2019: results of the Community of Madrid elections in Pinto

The last elections to the Community of Madrid took place on May 26, 2019. On this date, regional elections were also held in 11 other Spanish communities, the Town Halls and the European Parliament.

In the municipality of Pinto, the turnout reached 68.58%, the PSOE being the most voted party with 32.24%. Behind were Ciudadanos, with 18.78% of the vote, and the PP, which collected 17.26% of the total counted. In fourth place, Más Madrid, with 15.12% of Pinto’s votes. Behind were Vox (7.77%) and Unidas Podemos (6.70%).

In the total of the Community of Madrid, Ángel Gabilondo won the victory of the PSOE of Madrid with 27% of the votes and 37 deputies in the Assembly. For its part, Isabel Díaz Ayuso’s PP obtained second place in the Assembly, with 30 seats and 22% of the vote.

The other most voted political forces at the regional level were Ciudadanos, by Ignacio Aguado, with 26 seats and Más Madrid, led by Íñigo Errejón, who obtained 20 deputies in the Madrid Assembly. Vox reached 7 seats and United We Can Left United Madrid Standing, 7 more seats.

However, the PSOE victory did not give the community government to Ángel Gabilondo, as he failed to muster enough support to be invested. It was Isabel Díaz Ayuso who, with the support of Ciudadanos and Vox, managed to rise to the presidency of the Community of Madrid with a total of 68 votes on August 14, 2019. The PSOE, Más País and Podemos voted against the candidate.

