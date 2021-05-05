The PP wins the Madrid elections, Ciudadanos disappears from the Assembly and Pablo Iglesias says goodbye to politics

Publication: Wednesday, May 5, 2021 2:50 AM

Once the control in the Community of Madrid is completed, it is confirmed that the PP won the regional elections on May 4, which places Isabel Díaz Ayuso as the main favorite to preside over the region. The most popular won 1,620,213 votes in the region, which represents 44.73% of the total counted and allows it to occupy 65 seats in the Assembly.

Compared to the elections two years ago, the popular obtained this 4M nearly 900,000 votes more than in the previous elections and more than double the seats they held in the Assembly, with a turnout by 76%.

With the current results, Isabel Díaz Ayuso needed four more seats to reach the 69 which marks the absolute majority in the Assembly. In this way, he could have gone directly to the Puerta del Sol, but he will not need to agree with Vox only exceeding with his support the number of votes that the whole of the left bloc has collected. Thus, he will only need the abstention of the far-right formation, which Monasterio and Abascal have already confirmed that they will facilitate.

Regarding the rest of the parties, Más Madrid and the PSOE are in second position, tied with 24 seats. Mónica García surpassed Ángel Gabilondo by securing 614,477 and 609,979 votes respectively, resulting in a surprise that no poll had expected.

The last formation with representation is United We Can, which with 260,970 votes remains at 10 seats. After this result, Pablo Iglesias announced that he was leaving politics, resigning from all his posts. Finally, Ciudadanos, which was until now the third force in the hemicycle, completely disappears from the Madrid Assembly by not reaching 5% of the votes necessary to enter it.

Madrid election results 2019

The last elections for the Community of Madrid took place just under two years ago, on May 26, 2019. On that day, elections were also held for the European Parliament, city councils across the country and 11 other Spanish communities.

In Madrid, 16 candidates were presented, but only six were represented in the Assembly. The turnout was then 68.08% and the electoral victory went to the PSOE of Gabilondo, which won 27.31% of the vote and 37 seats. Behind was the PP, which obtained 22.23% of electoral support and 30 deputies under the leadership of Isabel Díaz Ayuso. Ciudadanos, led by Ignacio Aguado, was the third most voted force adding 19.46% of the total counted, which allowed it to secure 26 seats in the assembly.

The next two most voted parties on 26-M entered the Madrid Assembly for the first time, having never stood for election in that region. On the one hand, Más Madrid won 14.69% of the vote and obtained 20 seats with Íñigo Errejón at the top of the list; on the other, Vox, led by Rocío Monasterio, convinced 8.88% of the voters and thus obtained 12 seats. Less representation in the Assembly had United We Can United Left Madrid Standing, which remained with 5.6% of the vote and 7 seats with Isabel Serra as candidate.

Despite the socialist triumph, Gabilondo failed to muster enough support to be appointed president of the Community. Yes, Díaz Ayuso did, who partnered with Ciudadanos and Vox to get their vote in favor in the nomination session. In this way, on August 14, 2019, the chamber invested the popular candidate, with 68 votes for (one above the absolute majority) and 64 against, from Más Madrid, PSOE and Unidas Podemos.