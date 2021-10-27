the-prado-museum-sells-an-inherited-floor-of-more-than-300-meters-at-auction-for-3.2-million-euros

Juan José Luna, curator of the Prado, bequeathed to the Museum before his death in March of 2020 more than 170. 000 euros between current accounts, investment funds and shares; a collection of 700 drawings and prints, furniture and 50 oil paintings. But perhaps the most coveted part of the will that he left signed in 1995, with permission from his purely artistic heritage, It is a flat of more than 300 meters with views of the Retiro Park in Madrid that auctioned this Wednesday at the Museum itself with a starting price of 1.8 million euros. In less than half an hour, after an arduous final fight, a couple from the same building have acquired the property for 3. 230. 000 euros. “We had a limit of three million,” says the couple after receiving congratulations from their opponents. “In the end we have passed, the Mexican has made it difficult for us”, they conclude on the nationality of their opponent whom they had already identified moments before the start of the auction as a tough competitor.

The Bidding started after 12 . The first paper offer changed the starting price in a few seconds: from 1.8 million to 2. 100. 000. From that moment on, some of the 23 accredited in the Museum’s auditorium began to lift their pallets. The auction, the first face-to-face auction of this type in the Prado, could be attended by all those people – with the exception of the Prado workers – who, after being accredited, deposited a bond of more than 90. 000 euros (money that they have recovered after finalizing the sale). All, in any case, have previously been able to see the house according to the specifications published by SEGIPSA, the public company in charge of its commercialization. “We live on the ground floor and it’s not the same, this one is special because of the views, it’s all exterior and it’s bigger,” explains the winning couple, who anticipates that for now they are going to “clean it up” and then decide what they do with the house.

The auction has been settled in less than half an hour. Within 15 minutes and at breakneck speed of palettes, Iyi Martín, master of ceremonies who works at Speakerman, a company of presenters, announced that a round figure had been reached, 3 million euros. From this amount, the auction has been slowing down until only two fighters have remained. Perhaps the moment of greatest emotion has been when reaching the offer of 3. 210. 000. Martín touched the mallet, said “to one” and it was enough for the ceremony to continue. “Be part of the show. I make that feint, I drink water and those interested are given time to reflect, ”he explains. The whispers between the two couples before each bid that amounted to 10. 000 on 10. 12 euros has been constant. His comments have remained in the privacy of the masks, the new poker sunglasses.

The then Prince of Asturias and the heir to the throne of Japan, Naruhito, visiting the Prado with Juan José Luna, curator of the Museum. Jose Baztán / Alberto Otero (PRADO MUSEUM)

This In this way, the Museum has fulfilled the last wish of Juan José, as he was known in the institution: that, on the one hand, his legacy be deposited in the Prado, and that works be bought with the profits obtained from the sales. In this case, as explained in the Museum, and after being approved by the Board of Trustees, pieces from the French school will be acquired, the department led since 1989.

A compulsive collector

Luna, linked to the Prado since 1969, first as a collaborator, later (after win his position by opposition) head of French, English and German painting and from 2003 responsible for painting of the 18th century , was “a compulsive collector” in the words of José Manuel Matilla, art historian, responsible for qualifying the heritage he has given to the Prado. “He bought at auctions and antique dealers, sometimes lots with numerous works, as happens on many occasions in this world of paper,” writes the expert about his collection of hundreds of drawing and engraving pieces that he had scattered around his house in Madrid. “I bought them, I kept them in boxes, in folders or on some occasions, in the same frames in which they arrived. Spread around closets and in different rooms, these sheets of paper remained in no apparent order, with hardly any possibility of being shown and enjoyed ”, Matilla details.

His passion for 18th century art and specifically the French was known in art circles as she devoted much of her career to researching this period. But when entering the house that is going to be auctioned and beginning to discover and classify his collection – work not yet finished – the Prado experts have discovered his particular interest in old engraving and drawing. “His collection did not go beyond the strictly private sphere; It was an invisible collection, hidden from the eyes of others “, says Matilla in his report.

In a first classification of his work, the portraits in prints of illustrious people stand out such as” Portrait of Charles Le Brun engraved by Edelinck after Larguillere’s painting and that of Claude Mellan Adam and Eve at the foot of the Cross (G 6111), an example of the technical virtuosity achieved by this engraver ”, points out the art historian who has found in this set “the most important and coherent nucleus” of Luna’s artistic legacy. There are also Italian prints from the 17th to the 19th centuries, although not so many Spanish. The historian Allegory of the execution of Louis XVI and Marie Antoinette , dated 1795. All these pieces, as has happened with other legacies such as that of the teacher Carmen Sánchez, will become part of the Prado’s memory and, therefore, of the artistic heritage of a country.