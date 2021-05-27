The President of Andalusia, Juanma Moreno, positive for COVID-19

Publication: Thursday, May 27, 2021 6:24 PM

The president of the Junta de Andalucía, Juanma Moreno, tested positive for COVID-19, after being tested after learning he was in close contact with an infected person on Monday.

As his practice reported, he has so far shown no symptoms of the disease and will remain in isolation until June 3, ten days have passed since he met this person.

His work at the head of the Andalusian government will not be interrupted as he will continue to work from his home. Its institutional agenda has been canceled.

Yes, on Tuesday he will chair the Board of Governors and the High Impact Public Health Alert Council, the “Expert Committee,” both electronically.