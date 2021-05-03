The president of the PP of the Valencian Community, Isabel Bonig, communicates to Genoa that she will not repeat

May 3, 2021

The president of the PP of the Valencian Community (PPCV), Isabel Bonig, communicated to the national direction of formation that she would not renew her post. Thus, the regional branch of the popular convened next Thursday the autonomous board of directors to organize a new party congress.

Isabel Bonig took over the regional presidency in 2015, when the PP left the Generalitat Valenciana. According to national leadership sources at LaSexta, politics took over the party at a “very complicated” time and its opposition to Ximo Puig’s government “exposed” its “mismanagement.

However, they stress that Bonig “will continue to be a key player in the party at regional and national level”.

The convocation of this Council was expected because a few days ago, it was known that the national leadership of the party had expressed its preference for the president of the Provincial Council of Alicante and the party of this province, Carlos Mazón, as new party leader in the Valencian region.

Bonig, who has led the PPCV since 2015 and is also the popular spokesperson for Corts Valencianes, stressed last week that she saw “too much rush” in some, like the “satellites of Genoa”, for she could see the board of directors of The directors met and he asked for “peace of mind”, because “sometimes by running so much one can be in danger of tripping and falling”.

The still leader of the PPCV, who until a few weeks ago claimed that she intended to attend the congressional process, assumed the presidency of the party six years ago, when Alberto Fabra resigned after the electoral defeat which ended two decades of the PP government. in the Generalitat.