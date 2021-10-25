the-president-of-the-state-school-council:-“we-should-ask-ourselves-if-so-many-subjects-are-needed-in-compulsory-education”

Encarna Cuenca was born in Albacete 63 years ago and grew up in Valencia. She has a degree in Teaching and Fine Arts, has been a primary school teacher and a secondary school plastic teacher. In addition, he has held various management positions in the Valencian Government and in the Ministry of Education, where he has been responsible for educational projects at European and American level. He keeps good memories of all the positions he has gone through, he says, but he seems to miss the students above all. Cuenca was appointed president of the State School Council, the highest advisory body on education, where the main actors of the educational community are represented, in February, at the request of the former Minister of Education Isabel Celaá.

The interview takes place one October morning at Godella’s house, in Valencia, where he now lives on horseback with Madrid. Before starting the conversation, Cuenca emphasizes that the answers represent his opinion, not that of the council.

Question. What are the major problems of the educational system in Spain?

Answer. Those that indicate the major international organizations, such as school failure and dropouts. I believe that the solutions go through the involvement of all members of the socio-educational community. Our students learn both inside and outside the classroom, and we must give them models in which education is a value and provide them with rich learning environments from all spaces. In the classroom, yes, but also in cities.

Q. Do you mean that cities get more involved in this education outside the classroom?

A. Indeed. The educational law has an article that talks about learning that occurs in non-formal or informal settings, which, according to many studies, is of great importance. And it dedicates another part to the autonomy of the centers, which are the ones that best know the reality of their students and the possibilities of their environment. One solution would be to make the center school councils and municipal school councils profitable. Create working groups between the two that allow combining the needs of the centers with possibilities that the City Councils can offer. In this way we would do a very important favor to the students.

Q. How could they benefit?

R. A simple and very useful example is reading. Almost all municipalities have libraries, which are spaces for the enjoyment of reading, and showing it to students is easy. You can do many activities, such as early childhood reading or family reading. It has been proven that the family is the first mediating agent in reading, and helping them to convey the love of reading to their children would be a great advance. Or that the students decide which books they want and the school council of the center transfers it to the municipal school council so that the library incorporates them, which is also a way for them to participate and see that they can make changes in their environment.

P. A part of the teaching staff is skeptical of the current educational reform.

R. I think we have to open our eyes and minds to see that educational systems are changing because the world is changing, knowledge is changing , technology is changing. All this conditions us and forces us to measure up. We too must change to adapt and ensure that our students are able to get the best of themselves.

P. What can Spain learn from other international examples?

R. We always put as an example of education system that works very well in Finland, and Finland is rethinking its education system. The learning, in this case, is that we should not settle, but do a continuous analysis of how things change and adapt.

P. The educational reform plans to incorporate the gender perspective and the study of feminism into the educational system, which generates controversy in some sectors. What do you think?

R. Women are the 50% of the population, and I think we cannot afford to lose consciousness of 50% of the population. What can we do not to lose it? First, value it, and that means that we must show references, because many times our boys and our girls choose one path or another depending on the models they have. Incorporate all the knowledge that women have contributed to the curriculum It seems essential to me. And on the other hand, talking about feminism is talking about human rights, and I think that no one should disagree in promoting them.

P. Another novelty of the new educational law is that repetitions in Primary and ESO will no longer depend on the number of failures, but on what the team of teachers considers to be best for the student.

R. We should take into account a previous consideration and ask ourselves: Do we need so many subjects in compulsory education? Is knowledge really so compartmentalized? Can we use some subjects to improve others? On the other hand, the maturation processes of each of our boys is different, what today he is not able to achieve, in three months it may be simple. And our teachers know their students perfectly. Entrusting these decisions to him is a good measure.

P. The reform also promotes organizational flexibility to merge subjects in areas, working on projects or mixing ages. What do you think?

R. It can be very useful. When you have to solve a problem in your life, you do not think if you are using your knowledge of mathematics, science or history, but that all the knowledge works together. That is the great advantage of working by projects or by areas.

P. What is service learning?

R. It is a methodology in which a topic is chosen that is of interest to students and can improve their environment to work on it. It can be a long-term project involving the whole center or done in smaller groups, such as going to clean a natural area or visit a kennel and look for host families for the animals. They are learning experiences with which they perceive that their work produces a benefit in their environment. In one of those I participated, it was suggested that there are children who did not have gifts at Christmas. The students discussed what they could do. And they decided to make ceramic piggy banks and posters announcing that money was collected for gifts to boys and girls whose families had no possibility of buying them, and they gave the money to Caritas. They were very involved, and I worked with them on issues such as volume and color, putting the contents of the subject into something that interested them.

Q. A fairly widespread complaint is that teachers have not been trained for these pedagogical innovations, such as areas [la fusión de materias] or project work.

R. Administrations are obliged to guarantee training, and I encourage everyone to do it. As happens to doctors, teachers, we have such an important job as training people, we also have to update ourselves. We are asking our students to be proactive and so should we.

