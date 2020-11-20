The prevention of occupational risks, a pending subject of teleworking

Team Insights launched a global survey to collect insights into telecommuting practices for employees

Team Insights is a tool for managing people in organizations.

Following their People Analytics and Big Data method, they launched a Giga Survey dedicated to teleworking with 16 questions that collects data on different aspects of this type of job and transforms them into scores from 1 to 10.

The data analyzed shows that organizations are successfully adapting to this growing type of employment.

The most common assets are linked to the facilities that companies make available to their employees to be up to date: communication by all means (email, chat, videoconference) as well as telematic and shared access to all systems, tools and files. necessary to operate.

However, there are two points where employees seem unhappy and businesses need to improve.

The first is the frequency of feedback workers receive from their superiors, which the survey finds should be higher.

But the least rated aspect is linked to the prevention of occupational risks. The data indicates that organizations neither facilitate nor guarantee a good prevention procedure during remote work shifts.

Other areas to improve, although less linked to the part of the organizations and to the disadvantages of this modality, are: the difficulty of separating the professional life of the staff, the fact of not having an adapted space dedicated only to home work and frequent interruptions.

If you would like to take the survey and see the data, you can do so through their website at https://gigasurveys.teaminsights.io/es/results/remote-working

If you want to learn more about Team Insights, you can find out at www.teaminsights.io.

