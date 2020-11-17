The price of the masks will drop “by about 35%” after the approval of the VAT reduction

Updated: Tuesday, November 17, 2020 2:14 PM

Published on: 11.17.2020 14:10

Government spokeswoman María Jesús Montero announced at a press conference after the Council of Ministers the approval of the decree-law that reduces the VAT on disposable surgical masks from 21% to 4%, the rate super-reduced “from lowest in Europe”.

Montero said the tax reduction “will be in effect until December 31, 2021”, a period which they hope will be “sufficient.”

In addition, the Minister recalled that this reduction in VAT is accompanied by the reduction of the maximum selling price of masks, from 0.96 to 0.72 euros -25% less-, which was approved in the last committee. interministerial. Thursday.

The minister indicated that thanks to these two measures “the price of masks will drop by around 35%”, which has been achieved – as he underlined – thanks to “the extraordinary effort that the Spanish government is making” to that all population groups can access the equipment needed to protect themselves against the virus.

Montero also took the opportunity to recall that the VAT reduction becomes effective after the government has ensured in writing that the European Commission will not impose fines on Spain for this fact: “We l ‘we did when a clear answer was obtained by Community authorities, which protects this country from a possible fine. “