the profile of the novel coronavirus infection

Posted: Saturday July 03, 2021 7:04 AM

The cumulative incidence of the coronavirus in young people is skyrocketing: this Friday the world average in Spain stood at 152.82 cases per 100,000 inhabitants (high risk) and in the age group of 20 to 29 years, it was 449.82, the highest data for the past 14 days. In the case of 12-19 year olds, the figure rises to 406.13. The extreme risk is 250.

2,000 positive for Mallorca’s macro-epidemic

The alarming data coincides with the COVID-19 macro-epidemic that originates from end-of-course trips to Mallorca that leaves more than 2,000 positives that have spread to 12 autonomous communities. In addition, an 18-year-old man infected in Palma is in the intensive care unit of the hospital in Elche, where he comes from.

In fact, in the city of Palma, 64 isolated positives continue in a medical hotel to which 40 other young people have joined who have preferred to continue their quarantine there.

However, this outbreak is not the only one, there are more across the country like the one that originated in Granada after a trip to Conil de la Frontera, Cadiz, which ended with 64 infections.

Another trip to Salou is the origin of a new epidemic recorded in Navarre which required PCR tests to be carried out in Pamplona on young people between the ages of 17 and 25 who were in the coastal city. In fact, 71% of new positives in the community correspond to a population of this age.

On the other hand, in Solsona, Lleida, after a party in the facilities of a nightclub, there were 84 positives. All are between 16 and 22 years old.

Alarming situation in Catalonia

In Catalonia, the situation is particularly worrying after more than 5,000 new cases were reported on Friday and the incidence in the population aged 20 to 29 exceeded 800 cases per 100,000 inhabitants.

In an attempt to cope with the evolution of the pandemic, this community was the first to open vaccination to people over 16, who since last Wednesday can request an appointment to be administered Pfizer or AstraZeneca.

Young people, the least vaccinated

Despite the fact that this Friday our country broke a record of vaccines administered in a single day for the second consecutive day with more than 765,000 doses, those under 30 are currently the least immune. According to data from the Ministry of Health, only 10.1% of young people between the ages of 20 and 29 have administered the full regimen. In the case of young people aged 12 to 19, the figure drops to 0.6%.

100% of the population over 80 already has two doses of the vaccine and in the case of the 70 to 79 age group the figure is 96.8%, a situation which corresponds to the cumulative incidence rates the lowest with 23.08 and 18.28 respectively.

Are we going to a fifth wave?

According to figures from the Center for the Coordination of Health Alerts and Emergencies, this Friday Spain added ten consecutive days with rising infections, which had not happened since March and it makes us wonder if we we are on the verge of a fifth wave. As shown in the video below, José Martínez Olmos, former Secretary General of Health, assures us that our country would be at the gates, but stresses that it would not be as hard as the previous one.