the program for these two days of the presidential visit – ScoopCube

the important President Emmanuel Macron is expected in the Lot on Wednesday at the end of the day, where he will stay for two days and in particular visit two of the most emblematic villages of the department: Saint-Cirq-Lapopie and Martel before going to Cahors. goes. During this presidential tour he will meet the residents several times.

Emmanuel Macron is expected in the Lot on Wednesday at 5 p.m. First in Saint-Cirq-Lapopie, where he was received by Gérard Miquel, the city’s mayor, but also a friend of the president and his wife. A goal that the head of state knows well and where he has his habits. At around 7 p.m. there will be a meeting with residents and elected representatives of the municipal council.

Two years ago, Emmanuel Macron exchanged ideas with the educational team of the RPI in Saint-Sozy and the inhabitants of the Lot. DDM – Marc SALVET

Direction Martel, on Thursday, for a new discussion time dedicated to the Lotois before lunch with them. At 2 p.m., Emmanuel Macron is offered a tour through the magnificent city with 7 towers, which shows him the whole range of the “happy rurality” of the Lot.

Emmanuel Macron traveled to the Lot in August 2016 and January 2019

He will then leave the north of the property for Cahors. An hour later, the President’s convoy actually arrives in front of the prefecture. This time Emmanuel Macron will meet with the elected representatives of the territory.

Lot welcomed the Head of State’s visit on several occasions, notably in January 2019, during the Grand National Debate in Souillac. But also in August 2016, when Emmanuel Macron was Minister for Economy, Industry and Digital.

Also read: INFO LA DEPECHE. President Emmanuel Macron will be in balance for two days