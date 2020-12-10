The prosecution informed Juan Carlos I of the opening of the procedure for opaque cards in November

Madrid

Updated: Thursday, December 10, 2020 8:57 PM

Published on: 12/10/2020 20:47

A day after lawyers for King Juan Carlos I announced that the emeritus had paid more than 678,000 euros to the Treasury to regularize his tax situation, it was announced that the prosecution had notified the king in November of the opening of the proceedings. for cards. opaque, according to legal sources at LaSexta.

This formal communication is an ordinary procedure, but it can be important because, according to the same sources, the supreme prosecution will study whether this circumstance to determine whether it validates or cancels the regularization of funds that the emeritus king has operated.

This is due to the fact that the Penal Code includes several exceptions regarding the possibility of regulating taxes. Among them, whether the public prosecutor or state lawyers file a complaint or the tax administration opens an investigation.

It is also exceptional for the public prosecutor’s office or the examining magistrate to formally notify the persons concerned of the opening of the procedure, the specific case which concerns the monarch.