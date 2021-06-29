The prosecution rejects the forced isolation of young isolated in a hotel in Mallorca

The prosecution on Tuesday opposed the forced confinement decided by the government for students isolated at the Palma Bellver hotel due to the COVID-19 epidemics associated with end-of-year trips to Mallorca. In a letter, the Public Prosecutor’s Office asked the Administrative Litigation Court number 3 of Palma not to ratify the director general’s resolution which ordered the forced solitary confinement, in police custody, of more than 200 students.

This was claimed by the organization after that same Tuesday the justice refused the “habeas corpus” requested by many parents of young people – a tool which demands the freedom of an individual as soon as he understands that he is There has been an illegal detention – to allow him to leave the COVID point hotel in Palma Bellver to the hundreds of young people who are currently locked there.

The prosecution considers that the measures adopted by the General Directorate of Public Health “are not fully justified or proportionate with regard to the legislation in force”. The public prosecutor specifies that it is not questioned that the young people were able to maintain contact with positives, but underlines that the resolution of the ministry considers that the pupils concerned are wary of contacts “in a general, presumptive and indeterminate manner “.

In addition, he only refers to them when “there is no evidence” that in institutions where infections are believed to have occurred “only young students were staying”, he alleges. “It is strange that other groups such as hotel or leisure workers or other customers who enjoyed these hotels or places of leisure were not seen as suspects or contacts,” argues the prosecutor.

In this sense, the Public Prosecutor’s Office denies that the resolution of the General Directorate “does not specify or specify in a clear or direct manner” any of the students, without making reference to the particular situation of each of them – such as the date of the examination. arrival, the length of stay on the island, the group to which they belonged, the activities carried out or the hotel in which they stayed.

The resolution itself indicates that so far all cases have been asymptomatic or mild and none required hospitalization “

“That is to say, we do not know (…) whether they have actually maintained real contact or with what intensity with the specific people whose confinement it is intended to endorse”, specifies the public prosecutor . The prosecutor specifies that the gravity of the situation is not called into question but questions the proportionality of the measure, while “the resolution itself indicates that for the moment all the cases have been asymptomatic or mild and that ‘none required hospitalization “.

Warning concerning minors

Finally, he criticizes that the government decree mentions “young students” but without mentioning that several of them may be minors, given the possible intervention of parents or legal guardians when adopting restrictive measures. concerning their rights and freedoms. The Balearic Government has transferred to the COVID Palma Bellver Bridge Hotel a total of 249 young people from the peninsula who have had a direct or indirect relationship with the triggering of a study trip to Mallorca.

The young people located in Mallorca were transferred to an ambulance of the SAMU061 and on arrival they were subjected to a PCR test.According to the Ministry of Health and Consumption, to date, of the 249 transferred young people, 64 have been tested positive by PCR and 185 tested negative. The positivity rate among young people is 25.7%. In addition, 14 young people are currently admitted to Son Espases University Hospital with mild symptoms.

The Ministry of Health carried out a massive screening as soon as it became aware of the epidemic and detected a total of 265 young people from Andalusia (214), Madrid (21), the Basque Country (18) and Galicia (12) still traveling to various hotels on the island, which may have been directly or indirectly linked to the outbreak. Currently, a total of 13 students are awaiting transfer to the Bellver Hotel. For these students who still stay in their hotels, a control protocol has been established in collaboration with the Government Delegation so that they remain isolated in their rooms.