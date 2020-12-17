The prosecution will investigate the cat of the former Francoist soldier in which they spoke of “shooting” 26 million Spaniards

Posted: Thursday December 17 2020 10:14

The Madrid provincial prosecutor’s office has opened a procedure to investigate the content of the conversations in a WhatsApp group called “El Chat de la XIX del Aire” in which a group of former soldiers urged “to shoot 26 million sons of bitches” , in addition to calling for statements and military slogans against the independence parties.

The prosecution decided after the letter sent by the Minister of Defense, Margarita Robles, in which he asked for his investigation “in case the facts reflected in the chat would constitute a crime”.

According to the prosecution, the chat featured messages from senior retired army commanders where “they are deploying demonstrations that are totally contrary to constitutional order, making veiled allusions to a military statement.”

Since the members of the group are not active military personnel, the Public Prosecutor’s Office of the Community of Madrid forwarded the proceedings to the Provincial Public Prosecutor’s Office of Madrid, who will be responsible for carrying out the procedures it deems appropriate to clarify the facts.

“There is no choice but to start filming”

In the messages, which InfoLibre was able to access, there are many references to executions and coups d’état. One of the attendees even sent an audio greeting from the head of Vox, Santiago Abascal: “Hello, I am Santi Abascal and they tell me that it is obligatory to greet this group. A hug to all and long live Spain!” in the transferred voice memo.

“I read it [un libro de Pío Moa, ‘Mitos de la Guerra Civil’], like a good appearance, and if what he says is true (for me it’s true) there is no other choice but to start shooting 26 million son of a bitch, ”explains in the ‘one of the messages sent a former major general, Francisco Beca, signatory of a letter addressed to the king by the 39 members of the promotion.

In the letter, the signatories express their support for the monarch “in these difficult times for the country” where they claim that the executive threatens “the decomposition of national unity”. Government they describe as “social-communist supported by pro-independence and pro-independence”, according to ‘El País’.