the-proximity-of-the-lava-forces-the-evacuation-of-800-more-residents-on-la-palma

The Volcanic Emergency Plan of the Canary Islands (Pevolca) has decreed this noon the evacuation of between 700 and 800 residents in the municipality of Los Llanos de Aridane in anticipation that the lava flow that runs further northwest – which is already close to the boundary zone of the perimeter already evacuated – may reach inhabited areas. This is the last evacuation ordered by the authorities since the eruption of the La Palma volcano last 19 in September, and it raises the total number of evicted at about 6. 800. “We have made an evacuation in a preventive way and with enough time to be able to remove everything that was necessary,” Pevolca spokesman Miguel Ángel Morcuende explained at a press conference this Tuesday.

“We are very nervous, “says Víctor, a resident of La Laguna, in a telephone conversation. “We do not know when the lava may arrive and we have not received any information in recent days.” He, like his neighbors, has spent the morning loading essential items in his car. In your case, to go to El Paso. The General Directorate of Security and Emergencies has ordered the eviction of the area between Camino de Cruz Chica until the junction with the general highway from Los Llanos de Aridane to Puerto Naos, the latter tourist area that has been evacuated for weeks.

Starting at 13.00 hours this Tuesday and until 19. 00, those affected by this evacuation order must vacate their homes, with their belongings and pets, and go to the point of meeting located in the Field of Fight Camino León de los Llanos de Aridane, has informed the Pevolca. Those who cannot carry out the collection of belongings this Tuesday will be allowed to access their homes in subsequent days, gradually, as long as the security conditions allow it.

The evacuees are He has asked them to bring their documentation and that of the house, medicines for daily use, mobile phone, charger, flashlight and clothing for several days. From there, predictably, they will be transferred to the El Fuerte military barracks, on the outskirts of Santa Cruz de La Palma. It has also been recommended that, before leaving their homes, they lower the blinds and close windows, exterior doors and the water, gas and electricity supplies.

Three lava flows

There are currently several relatively active casts. The first one, which according to Morcuende “has lost steam and has no lava input”, which is the one that has surrounded the Todoque Mountain to the north and to the south. There is another stream that descends with power and that runs parallel to the main one “causing significant damage in the cultivation and residential areas” that is not a concern from a safety point of view because it runs through a previously evacuated area. Currently, it is located about 200 meters from the sea. If it arrives, it could create a new lava delta. The third lava tongue, which has been detached from the previous one, is the one that has caused the new eviction. Although it has “less power” than the arm from which it emerges, it is threatening “some urban element” that was not evacuated until now.

More information

Last Monday, the Pevolca had ordered the confinement of about 3. 500 people who reside in a diamond-shaped area that includes various towns in El Paso and Los Llanos de Aridane. In this case, the decision was due to the possible release of toxic gases in the Callejón de la Gata industrial estate. This confinement was lifted on the morning of this Tuesday.

Land leveled

The crisis cabinet has not provided updated data on the surface occupied by lava or razed homes. On the other hand, it has detailed that 169, 44 agricultural hectares have been seen already affected: 90, 25 of banana trees, 9, 43 of avocado trees, 48, 37 of vineyards and 21, 39 of other crops.

The director of the National Geographic Institute in the Canary Islands (IGN), María José Blanco, has Detailed on the dispersion of ash that the most affected areas will be the eastern and southern slopes of La Palma, and that fine ash fall in the west of Tenerife is not ruled out. “Due to the expected position of the plume, the activity of the La Palma airport may be compromised”, he concluded.