The PS holds its congress on September 18 and 19 in Villeurbanne. from – ScoopCube

Postponed to the end of 2020 due to the health crisis, the PS will hold its 79th congress in Villeurbanne (Rhône) on September 18 and 19, the party said on Tuesday June 1 in a statement published at the end of its national office.

From June 28th, the Social Democrats will “restart Congress”. The vote on the orientation texts and the legal reform will take place on September 9th. The vote for the election of the First Secretary will take place on September 16.

Olivier Faure, candidate for re-election at the head of the PS, has only one challenger so far, Hélène Geoffroy, Mayor of Vaux-en-Velin (Rhône).

In addition, in a further press release, which was also adopted at the end of its national term, the PS indicates that, like last year, its summer universities will take place in Blois (Loir-et-Cher) from August 27-29.

They will devote themselves to preparing the “mobilization of all for the next year of the presidential campaign”.