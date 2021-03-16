The PSOE extends its leadership on the PP, Vox goes up and Podemos goes down to the level of the citizens

The latest CIS barometer gives the PSOE an increase in its advantage over the PP which already reaches 13.4 points of estimated votes thanks to the rise of the Socialists and the fall of the Popular Party, while boosting Vox and sinking at United We Can, already below 10% and at the citizen level.

The PSOE would get 31.3% of the vote – six tenths more than in February – while the PP is down nine tenths and remains at 17.9%.

A very short distance from the PP is already Vox which rises by almost a point and a half and reaches 15% in the estimate of the votes, moving far away from Podemos, which loses nearly two points in a month and remains at 9.6%, practically the same percentage as Ciudadanos, which would get 9.5% of the vote.

The investigation was carried out in the first days of March, after the knowledge of the results of the Catalan elections and after the incidents in the demonstrations against the imprisonment of the rapper “ Pablo Hasél ”, but before the political events triggered by the motion censorship in Murcia, the call for elections in Madrid and the departure of Pablo Iglesias from the government.

No political leader approves: Sánchez, the best

The second vice-president of the government, Pablo Iglesias, obtained his worst score of last year in the evaluation of the leaders of the CIS, for the first time falling below 3 points and falling to a score of 2.9 , according to the barometer produced. before announcing his candidacy for the presidency of the Community of Madrid.

Iglesias, who had already fallen in the previous barometer to an average score of 3.1 on a scale of one to ten, now only has Vox chairman Santiago Abascal at the bottom of the scorecard, who retains his 2.6 previous points.

Again, no political leader obtains approval, with the President of the Government, Pedro Sánchez, as the most valued, with 4.3 points, the same rating as in the February barometer, followed by the President of Ciudadanos , Inés Arrimadas, who loses a tenth and falls to 3.7 points.

The CIS also asks respondents how they assess the management they are doing around the pandemic, and here Pedro Sánchez also leads, without reaching approval, with a score of 4.4 points, a tenth higher than ‘in February.

Arrimadas obtains 3.4 points, Pablo Casado improves by one tenth to 3.3 and Pablo Iglesias remains at 3 points, one tenth less than in the previous sample; Santiago Abascal also improves slightly, with a tenth more, to 2.6 points.

The Spaniards continue to show great mistrust of the Prime Minister and the leader of the opposition. Pedro Sánchez inspires “little” or “no” confidence at 70.3% (70.1% in the previous barometer) and “a lot” or “somewhat” at 26.9% of those questioned.

Worse still, the perception of Casado, which generates “little” or “no” confidence at 87.4%, whereas in February it stood at 85.7%; the PP leader generates “a lot” or “enough” confidence at only 9%.

When asked citizens who they preferred to be president of the government now, 27.1% responded that the current director general, Pedro Sánchez, far removed from other leaders, such as Pablo Casado or Santiago Abascal, with the same percentage by 7.8%, Inés Arrimadas (8.4%) or Pablo Iglesias (3.8%).

The crisis and the coronavirus, Spain’s main problems

The economic crisis and the coronavirus pandemic that spawned it continue to lead the list of problems in Spain, according to the barometer, which also reflects an increase in concern over unemployment, which is repeated in third place.

More specifically, the economic crisis is cited as a problem in 43.8% of questionnaires, 1.2 points less than the previous month, and mentions of the coronavirus also drop, in their case 2.7 points, to 41%. In contrast, concern about unemployment rose 3.8 points to 31.7%.

In addition, those who disqualify the current economic situation continue to receive 90% of and mark two tenths more than in February, reaching 89.7%, against 3.3% who consider the economic situation to be “good or very good. “.