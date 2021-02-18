The PSOE increases its advantage in the intention to vote and the PP drops by two points after the admission of Bárcenas

Updated: Thursday, February 18, 2021 12:40 PM

Posted: 18.02.2021 12:16

The electoral campaign in Catalonia and Luis Bárcenas’ confession on the PP led the PSOE to remain in the intention of voting and the formation led by Pablo Casado to lose almost two points in just one month. This is what emerges from the latest barometer prepared by the Center for Sociological Research (CIS).

Concretely, the PSOE remains in the lead with 30.7% of voting intention, while the Popular Party has gone from 20.5% to 18.8% compared to the January report.

Those who saw an increase this month are United We Can, which rose from 10.7% to 11.2%, and Vox, which saw an increase in voting intention from 13% to 13.6 %. For its part, Ciudadanos remains the same, with 9.3%.

The polls that produced this data were carried out between February 3 and 11, coinciding with the Catalan election campaign and the confession of the former PP treasurer Luis Bárcenas, who assured that Mariano Rajoy “had destroyed the papers of the box B “.

As for the separatist parties, Esquerra Republicana is the first on the list with a voting intention of 3.5%. It is followed by Junts per Catalunya, with 1.3% and CUP, with 0.9%.

When it comes to the assessment of current political leaders, Pedro Sánchez ranks first with a big difference to the opposition and its government partners. 26.2% of those polled would vote for him right now. He is followed by 9% who would choose Pablo Casado, 8.4% by Inés Arrimadas and 6.1% by Santiago Abascal. In fifth position is Iglesias with 4.6%, followed by Errejón with 2.9% and Garzón with 1.9%.