The PSOE proposes to review the agreements with the Vatican and to guarantee “religious freedom”

Posted: Friday July 23 2021 7:02 PM

This Saturday, the PSOE presents the keys to its 40th Congress, which will take place from October 15 to 17. In this context, one of the points that will be discussed will be the revision of the agreements with the Holy See, according to media such as RTVE or eldiario.

In this Framework Presentation, the PSOE will bet on guaranteeing “freedom of worship” and “State neutrality” in the search for this “religious and philosophical pluralism”.

In eldiario.es they collect the lines that summarize this review of the agreements with the Vatican: “It is time to update some agreements that are more than 40 years old, some predate the Constitution. This examination, which in terms of international law is called “denunciation”, we would carry out in dialogue with the Church, seeking consensus and promoting on the part of the government new agreements with the Vatican typical of our time, within the framework of the values ​​and principles of constitutional democracy and mutual respect and an adequate distinction between State and Church, beneficial to both ”.

On the first point, that of the freedom of worship and the neutrality of the State, the PSOE proposes to frame it in a Law of freedom of conscience, religion and convictions, with which they want to bet on the “development. of the different options of private, religious, moral or philosophical ethics of all ”, a standard which, in short,“ revolves around individual freedoms and fundamental rights ”.