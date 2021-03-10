The PSOE registers a motion of censure in Castile and León

Publication: Wednesday March 10, 2021 2:48 PM

The PSOE registered a motion of censure against the government of the Junta de Castilla y León, chaired by the popular Alfonso Fernández Mañueco.

As laSexta learned, it has already been registered in regional courts.

A few days ago, PSOE Senate spokesman Ander Gil confirmed his party’s intention to censor the Junta de Castilla y León government. Today, events were precipitated due to the presentation of a motion of censure in Murcia with Ciudadanos and the electoral advance of Isabel Díaz Ayuso in the Community of Madrid. It’s in the air, however, because both PSOE and Más Madrid have presented no-confidence motions to try to avoid it.