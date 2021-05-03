The PSOE takes Ayuso before the Electoral Council for “tortico and partisan use” of May 2

Publication: Monday, May 3, 2021 12:10

The PSOE brought Isabel Díaz Ayuso to the Provincial Electoral Council of Madrid for her speech during the institutional act of May 2, the day of the region in which the candidate participated as president.

In the opinion of the socialists, Ayuso made “tortico and partisan” use of the deliveries of the Community gold medals and, more precisely, of her subsequent speech, because it contained “messages which completely coincide with those she gave. pronounced as a candidate of the PP “.