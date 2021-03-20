The PSOE will launch the “ President Gabilondo ” campaign tomorrow with Sánchez closing the candidate

Madrid

Publication: Friday March 19, 2021 1:13 PM

The PSOE will launch Ángel Gabilondo’s electoral campaign tomorrow for the May 4 elections.

According to socialist sources told LaSexta, the party’s headquarters in Ferraz will host the presentation of “ President Gabilondo ”, the campaign with which the party will sell the presidential figure of the former minister and candidate in the last two elections in Madrid. .

The president of the government and secretary general of the party, Pedro Sánchez, will cover Gabilondo and together they will present the slogan with which the Socialists will stand in the Madrid elections.

Gabilondo is installed as well as the candidate of these early elections, after most of the parties in the running raised their heads of list. They will only repeat, apart from the former Minister of Education, the representative of Vox, Rocío Monasterio, and the still regional president, Isabel Díaz Ayuso.

The latest political movements, with United We Can and Citizens presenting Pablo Iglesias and Edmundo Bal to ensure their survival, have not moved the PSOE by a millimeter, which relies on the slowness of the figure centered on the management of Gabilondo.

It remains to be seen who will accompany the Socialist in his candidacy, since his number two, predictably a woman, could be the real trigger for the PSOE to face these elections.