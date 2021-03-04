The PSOE will present a motion of censure in Castile and León

Updated: Thursday, March 4, 2021 12:03 PM

Published on: 04.03.2021 08:42

The PSOE will present a motion of censure against the executive of Castilla y León, governed by PP and Ciudadanos. They consider that “the degree of political deterioration is unsustainable” and believe that their group “cannot ignore this situation and must take a step forward”.

This was transferred by Ander Gil, spokesperson for the Socialists in the Senate. Addressing “La Noche en 24 horas”, he declared that the government of Alfonso Fernández Mañueco “is at odds with the whole world” and that his party considers it necessary to put an end to the coalition of the “popular” formation and orange. An announcement that does not worry the regional leader, who ensures that his “occupation and concern are focused on the fight against the pandemic”, and not on “armchairs”.

“They have broken off all social dialogue. They are at odds with employers, unions, healthcare workers, civil servants and even bishops. There is no one who is not unhappy,” argued Gil during his interview.

Socialists urge Ciudadanos to reflect on this censure motion as they believe there is discontent

Likewise, the socialist recalled that “the citizens voted for a change” and that his party won the regional elections. According to him, the PSOE “cannot ignore this situation and must take a step forward to achieve an adequate government”.

Although, for the moment, the national leadership of the citizens has not approved this change of position. In fact, Arrimadas has indicated that they will not get into “these matters” and announced that he will meet with President Mañueco. Asked about this possibility, Madrid’s vice-president Ignacio Aguado asked “the PSOE to focus on its work and let the government of Castilla y León work”. As for that, it could also happen in Madrid, he made it clear that he was “focused on saving lives”.

The socialist Luis Tudanca, candidate for the head of this motion of censure, expressed himself in the same direction a few days ago. In statements to Al Rojo Vivo, he defended that they would “exercise their responsibility as a political party that won the elections”. For this, he said, they will seek the necessary support and present the proposal when “success is guaranteed.” “

“We have no worries, I think it is the citizens who are in a hurry to change a political line that will lead to their demise. I hope they will eventually return to the origin, which they once wanted and have ceased to be, promising change, regeneration and different policies after 30 years, ”he said in an interview with“ El Plural ”.