The PSOE will propose a legal framework for the use of medicinal cannabis in Spain at its next congress

The medicinal use of cannabis is already regulated in 45 countries around the world, including Portugal, Italy and the United Kingdom, where its therapeutic use is authorized. A global reality that is already analyzed in Spain in a sub-committee of the Congress of Deputies, supported by all parties, except the PP and Vox, and that now the PSOE will raise for our country at its next congress in October.

Thus, during its 40th Congress, the PSOE will debate a legal framework for the use of medicinal cannabis in Spain, through the national health system and with a medical prescription. For this, the various legislative frameworks established on this issue in Portugal, France or Germany, to implement the use of medicinal cannabis in our country will be evaluated.

A measure that could benefit patients like Carola Pérez, president of the Spanish Observatory of Medicinal Cannabis. She has lived with chronic pain for 30 years, since at 11 she slipped and broke her tailbone. “When I was 18, they removed my tailbone and so far I’ve had 13 back operations,” says Carola, who has to lie down for at least 15 hours a day.

In her case, cannabis has dramatically improved her quality of life. “Cannabis is entering a time when I was already in a very desperate situation, asking my parents for help in dying, and suddenly I started to notice that my quality of life had improved. an incredible way, ”he explains.

For this reason, she has worked for years to regulate medical cannabis and to give voice to the more than 250,000 people who are estimated to turn to marijuana to alleviate the effects of various diseases. A medicinal use of cannabis that, according to the CIS, 90% of Spaniards support.

Medical experts approve of its benefits: neuroscience doctor Noemí Sánchez Nacher points out that cannabis “has been shown to be effective in the treatment of chronic pain, in the management of the spasticity generated by multiple sclerosis and the nausea and vomiting caused by chemotherapy treatments ”.

However, in politics not everyone sees it that way. For example, the president of the Community of Madrid, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, said on Friday that “it is bad for the health of Madrid to say that drugs must replace anything”. “As a personal assessment, it seems to me that drugs are a condemnation, that they take away the freedom of the individual, they take away his autonomy and of course they are absolutely harmful,” said the popular leader.

To date, in Spain there are 22 cannabis plantations authorized by the Spanish Medicines Agency to be able to cultivate, which are even exported to other countries.