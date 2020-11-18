The PSOE would win the elections again with an advantage of 11.8 points over the PP

The PSOE would win the elections again with 30.4% of the vote, 11.8 points ahead of the PP. According to the latest CEI barometer, a year after the legislative elections, the popular ranks as the second largest force in the country with 18.6%.

However, compared to October, both PSOE and PP are down in percentage, as have United We Can. Pablo Iglesias’ party would be the fourth political force with 11.4% of the vote. Thus, and recording an increase of one point compared to the previous barometer, Vox would be the third force with 13.2%. For his part, Ciudadanos would also increase by almost a point and end up with 9.5% of the vote.

This CIS survey was carried out in the first days of November, after rejecting Vox’s motion of censure and approving the new state of alert until May against the coronavirus.