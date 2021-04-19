The PSOE would win the elections by 11 points of the PP, which approaches at the expense of the Cs, according to the CEI

Updated: Monday, April 19, 2021 11:45 AM

Posted: 19.04.2021 11:44

The PSOE would win a hypothetical general election with 31.5% of the vote if it stood today, according to data provided by the latest CIS barometer.

In second position, the PP, eleven points from the Socialists with 20.6% of the vote.

The third force would be Vox, since the far right party would get 15.4% of the vote. Unidos Podemos would remain at 10.7% and the Cs would get 6.7% of the vote.

