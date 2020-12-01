The question Ayuso couldn’t answer to Casado at Isabel Zendal Hospital

Posted: Tuesday, December 1, 2020 2:10 PM

With silence. This is how the president of the Community of Madrid, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, answered the question that the leader of her party, Pablo Casado, asked her during the inauguration of the Isabel Zendal hospital, the jewel of the crown of the Madrid management. Faced with the pandemic: “Are there operating theaters here?”

Faced with the president’s silence, the director general of health infrastructure, Alejo Joaquín Miranda de Larra, came to Ayuso’s rescue. “There are intervention rooms here,” he said, what health workers call “treatment rooms”.

Casado’s question came just after Ayuso, in a group in which Madrid’s mayor José Luis Martínez-Almeida also participated, explained that the emergency hospital would also serve in the event of a plane crash. .

The Ayuso Pandemic Hospital has been controversial from the start. Critics denounce that the investment of 100 million euros in building a hospital that has no patients and for which there are not enough toilets should have been intended to strengthen primary care.

Protests during the inauguration

Dozens of health workers demonstrated outside the doors of the new pandemic Isabel Zendal hospital in Madrid during the inauguration ceremony chaired by Isabel Díaz Ayuso.

The demonstrators raised banners against the government of the Community of Madrid and criticized that the act of the president “only serves to take a photo”, because, they denounce, the hospital cannot be operational because it there are no professionals.

Health workers, convened by the Association of Nurses of Madrid (AME), the Movement of the Assembly of Health Workers (MATS), SUMMAT and Juntas x la Pública, called the new center “sloppy” and assure that what they “are doing is missing trackers and strengthening primary care.”

“We are here because we had 100 million euros and instead of spending it on strengthening primary care, hiring trackers, what it takes to end a pandemic, we decided to build another hospital, with 699 beds closed from the start. 699 were never opened at any time, ”criticized Alma Blanco, nurse and MATS member.

“Why do we want 240 beds in a new hospital?” The care provider wondered, stressing that she thought it was “a waste of money”: “It’s absurd, we don’t have staff. What decongests a hospital is good primary care. “