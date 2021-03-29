The Randstad Foundation commits to the virtual format to promote the social and professional integration of people with disabilities

The Randstad Foundation commits to the virtual format to promote the social and professional integration of people with disabilities

33 people with disabilities from different regions of Spain participated in two online workshops on olive oil with Solidarios Coosur

BY RRHHDigital, 04:15 – 29 March 2021



A total of 33 people from different regions of Spain recently participated in the two online workshops Olive oil in our gastronomic culture organized by the Juan Ramn Guilln Foundation and the Randstad Foundation as part of Solidarios Coosur, the program developed in collaboration by the two entities to promote the social and professional integration of disabled people. Thus, the participants deepened the olive oil manufacturing process and acquired the basics to differentiate the types of oil, as well as recommendations for use and storage.

At the end of the workshops, the beneficiaries, connected from Barcelona, ​​Cornell de Llobregat, Las Palmas de Gran Canaria, Madrid, Seville and Valencia, were able to ask their questions to Julia Tapia, social media manager at Coosur, who answered them. , among others, doubts and questions regarding preservation methods and recommendations for the use of olive oil.

These online meetings were first held in 2020 in response to the inability to hold face-to-face activities due to capacity and mobility restrictions needed to stop the spread of COVID-19. Given the good reception, the Juan Ramn Guilln Foundation has chosen to organize a new edition of these workshops to continue to raise awareness of the importance of the olive oil sector and its products among users of the Randstad Foundation. from different parts of the national territory.

Since 2014, the year of the first edition, a total of 583 disabled people have taken part in the various initiatives developed within the framework of the Solidarios Coosur program.

* If you found this article interesting, we encourage you to follow us on TWITTER and subscribe to our DAILY NEWSLETTER.

HRDigital