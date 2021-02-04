The Randstad Foundation rewards the best projects in the field of professional disability inclusion

The Randstad Foundation has opened the registration period for the 16th edition of the Randstad Foundation Awards, which aim to recognize and give visibility to projects that promote equal employment opportunities for people with disabilities and facilitate their integration into society through innovation. The deadline for submitting applications will remain open until March 31.

All information relating to the awards can be found on the website of the Randstad Foundation, where, moreover, the basis for this call is published and the application form accessible.

These awards are aimed at businesses, organizations and individuals who help build a more inclusive society. As usual, the Randstad Foundation Awards are supported by the Royal Board on Disability, an entity under the Department of Health, Social Services and Equality and with the Technical Secretariat of PWC to ensure independence and objectivity of evaluations.

In this edition, the Randstad Foundation will reward work on disability inclusion in the workplace, by awarding four prizes:

Prize of the Randstad Foundation for the professional integration of disabled people (in the categories of large companies, SMEs and institutions). Randstad Foundation Prize for technological innovation aimed at promoting the social and professional inclusion of people with disabilities. Prize of the Randstad Foundation for the dissemination of knowledge and the standardization of disability. Inspirational Leadership and Commitment Award. The prize will consist of a statuette made by an artist with a disability and a prize of € 3000 to boost his professional career.

The jury will be made up of members of the Randstad Foundation Advisory Board and a representative of the Ministry of Health, Social Services and Equality. For its part, the Foundation Board can invite people outside the Board to give their opinion on the matter. The persons appointed by the board of directors of the Randstad Foundation will act as president and secretary of the jury.

Mara Viver, as Director of the Randstad Foundation, stressed that “as we did last year, we want to continue promoting best practices in diversity and inclusion, now more than ever and despite the difficulties we believe that it is necessary to recognize good practices in favor of people with disabilities. The will to excel, effort or motivation are values ​​which characterize these professionals and which can be decisive for companies in these difficult times ”.

More than 1,750 people attended the last gala

The last edition was the first with an innovative audiovisual system, which allowed more than 1,750 people to connect, follow the gala and experience the emotion of this meeting. Without a doubt, these awards are a benchmark in the best practices of diversity and inclusion among companies and institutions.

After fifteen years of recognition of the work carried out in all spheres of society, the Randstad Foundation wished to recall that there is still a long way to go in terms of equal opportunities in employment and the development of employment for professionals with disabilities.

During the last edition, the prizes rewarded the work of Geko Navsat, prize for technological innovation; Javier Garca Pajares, with commitment and inspiring leadership; Primark, to the professional inclusion of people with disabilities in the large business category; Grupo Ams, prize for professional inclusion of people with disabilities in the entity category; and Metro de Madrid, Prize of the Randstad Foundation for the dissemination of culture, knowledge and the standardization of disability.

