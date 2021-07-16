The reactions will arrive in Outlook mail very soon

Yesterday we were talking about the new Windows emojis and it looks like it is ready for these emojis to be present in apps as well. Thus, we will have reactions to Teams messages with the new icons and possibly also in Outlook for iOS at least.

IOS users will be able to react to different Outlook emails

The reality is that emojis have changed the way we communicate digitally. Rare are the times when we do not include an emoji and hence they are no longer exclusive to instant messaging apps like WhatsApp, Telegram or Messenger. Currently, it’s possible to send our feelings by sending an emoji in Outlook, and the good news is that emojis in Microsoft’s email client will be much more accessible in the coming months.

Microsoft is currently developing a new feature for the Outlook client on iOS. In order to make it easier for users to express their emotions through emojis. The new feature will allow users to react to emails without sending incremental emails, much like you react to messages on Skype. Users will be able to use different expressions like: thumbs up, laughter, heart, celebrate or cry in reaction to emails in Outlook.

This is something very interesting and would prevent countless unnecessary emails that are sent daily to express something that can be said with an emoji. At Microsoft, it’s clear that email needs to evolve and they are already working on it.