The rebound in coronavirus cases puts the autonomous communities on alert and forces them to take a step back

Publication: Sunday, January 3, 2021 1:43 PM

A week ago since the start of vaccination in Spain in full increase in infections. Without official data, between Friday and Saturday 13,000 new positives were reported, so not all territories reported data.

Therefore, the worst is yet to come and by the end of next week the effects of Christmas will start to be felt. Currently, six autonomous communities are in a situation of hospital saturation: Castilla y León; Madrid with around 2,000 hospitalized; Castilla-La Mancha, with more than 300, and Valencia, Catalonia and the Balearic Islands have more than 25% occupancy. In fact, in Catalonia alone, 81 people have been admitted to hospital in the past 24 hours.

Aragon has once again reported an increase in its infections: this Sunday there are 211 cases, 58 more than this Friday. As a result, the hospitality industry is bracing for the restrictions that go into effect on Monday. Therefore, all non-essential activities will close at 8:00 p.m., the capacity in the hotel industry is reduced and smoking is prohibited on the terraces.

In Cantabria, they have passed 400 deaths since the start of the pandemic, after two people have died in recent hours. Additionally, in the past few hours, they have reported 107 infections.

Meanwhile, the Balearic Islands are at the forefront of the cumulative impact and the situation is extremely risky in Mallorca. There, massive screenings were launched in Son Ximelis and Son Roca for those asking for citizen participation.

Murcia’s Health Council has reported four deaths and 466 new infections in the past 24 hours, in addition to a positivity rate of 16.8%. With these data, coronavirus deaths stand at 755 since the start of the pandemic and 61,004 those infected.

In addition, it should be noted the increase in the number of hospitalized for COVID-19 in Galicia, where, according to the report published by the Xunta, Galician hospitals have 311 patients admitted to rooms for coronavirus, 14 more than this Saturday, of those 57 of whom are in intensive care. Currently, there are 5,732 active cases in this community.

The number of patients admitted with covid in Andalusia also rose to 940, or 47 more than this Saturday, including 214 in intensive care unit (ICU), eight more than the day before, according to data published by board.