the-rectors-plant-castells-and-place-their-law-on-the-brink-of-shipwreck

Manuel Castells and the King in the delivery of the National Awards of Sociology and Political Science last 10 November . Jesús Hellín (Europa Press)

The Council of Universities ―which brings together the minister with those responsible for the campuses (50 of 87 of the public) – it was held this Thursday virtually in an atmosphere of extreme harshness and tension, as recognized by sources from the ministry and the conference of rectors (CRUE). The ministry summoned its members to discuss the approval of the Organic Law of Universities (LOSU) and the meeting has seen a full-fledged sit-in of the rectors. It has been staged with a single intervention on his part, that of its president José Carlos Gómez Villamandos, who has refused to allow the Council of Universities to issue a mandatory report to approve the law. The CRUE considers that the final document is not on the table and has proposed that it be postponed to the next session with a text that they consider conclusive.

In parallel, the student associations that attend the meetings (CREUP and CEUNE) have called for this Thursday “academic breaks” that have not had a great impact until this noon – the largest in Extremadura, according to the protesters – , although in the big cities it has been summoned for this afternoon. And on Friday a meeting is held with ERC – the partner that should support the law in the vote in the plenary session of Congress – in the midst of an environment not very conducive to the agreement, since the Catalan Government of which this party is a part demands more autonomy management for its campuses and has submitted 100 pages of allegations to the LOSU.

Gómez Villamandos, according to an account of the meeting that the CRUE has sent to the press, has shown his “Frustration” because he assures that they awaited the text with “optimism and enthusiasm” and maintains that the LOSU project “is not innovative enough for the level of socioeconomic transformation that Spain requires.” Ministry sources acknowledge his disappointment and desolation. The relationship between Castells and the CRUE has been very good in these almost two years, with only one strong clash due to the face-to-face exams last January. The sit-in of the rectors to Minister José Ignacio Wert in 2021 – they got up from the table because he refused to discuss the cuts – is the only moment of great tension that it had been lived between the CRUE and the Government in office in the last decade. The conference is always very restrained in its statements, as it represents a very disparate spectrum of public and private universities.

The ministry On the contrary, he believes that the rectors do not look to the future because they have once again rejected the Government’s plan to end precarious salaries on campus. The ministry intends to reserve the 15% of the new places for associates who have read the thesis, but the CRUE does not want quotas to exist and relies on university autonomy. “A legal reservation for access to public employment must be justified in objective elements of discrimination or in the existence of differentiated specific merits, something that does not occur in this case,” defended the CRUE in its allegations.

The CRUE, through the mouth of Gómez Villamandos, has also demanded that each university be able to put its rules in the race to be rector. Until now, only professors can be professors and the ministry wants professors to apply with 20 years research, 15 teaching and four years in a management position. The Government wants common standards because it believes that if not, each campus will make a suit to suit them.

And the CRUE They have been in favor of the universities being able to elect their rectors not by universal suffrage, but through a body in which all estates are represented. The initial idea of ​​the ministry was that a group of between 20 and 30 people ―a 30% external – chose directly from a list of candidates (in the event that the university changes its statutes, it is not mandatory), but in their allegations the rectors complained: “It would have made more sense to have they would have left the conditions and composition to set up a committee of this type totally in the hands of the university ”. Finally, this route of choice that the unions and students disliked was removed in a new version of the law, so ministry sources are now surprised that they want to return to the starting point: “At no time did the rectors do so. have defended. ”

This Wednesday the General Conference on University Policy was held virtually, which sits the minister with the councilors autonomic, and the popular took the opportunity to request the withdrawal of the LOSU, a law that they believe does not have sufficient consensus. All, as claimed by the CRUE, are clamoring for more funding. Hours before, the Government had managed to carry out its University Coexistence law with the votes of the nationalists and Teruel Existe, but with the frustration of Thursday that joy has evaporated.

You can follow THE EDUCATION COUNTRY in Facebook and Twitter