The resignation of Jiménez-Blanco is due to the lack of harmony with the new leadership of the Ministry of Culture

The Lady of Elche, exhibited in the National Archaeological Museum after the remodeling of the center. Samuel Sánchez

The resignation of Dolores Jiménez-Blanco (Granada, 61 years) as general director of Fine Arts of the Ministry of Culture , on Tuesday night, has unleashed in the last hours a spiral of reactions and interpretations about his motives, in the face of the silence of the art historian. The explanation extended among some media pointed out that he did not want to lend himself to the possible transfer of the Lady of Elche to the Alicante city where she was found, nor to other iconic pieces of the National Archaeological Museum, based in Madrid, such as the Bous (bulls) of Costitx, found in Mallorca; or the Lady of Baza, to her native Granada town.

However, sources familiar with Jiménez’s situation -Blanco assure that their departure is due, in reality, to the lack of harmony with the current team of the Ministry of Culture, led by Miquel Iceta, as evidenced in last week’s meeting in Menorca of the Historical Heritage Council. Jiménez-Blanco was appointed general director last year by the former socialist minister, José Manuel Rodríguez Uribes.

Sources of Culture insist that his departure is not due to disagreements with the new team, but to his desire to return to the Complutense University of Madrid. However, the historian, with a proven academic curriculum and no political background, does not have the same coincidence with the new cabinet as with the previous one. At the Menorca meeting, organized by the Ministry of Culture with the participation of representatives of all the autonomous communities, this distance between the general director and the rest of ministerial officials was already verified, according to sources from the meeting.

María Dolores Jiménez-Blanco, director of Fine Arts, in her Office of the Ministry of Culture. Claudio Alvarez

The proposed reform of the heritage law of 1985 presented by Uribes in June 2021 had already created some tensions. The update sought, among other issues, “to prevent, combat and sanction more effectively pillaging practices”, the adaptation to a dozen Unesco treaties and other organizations and guarantee that the state regulation is imposed on certain regional criteria. The latter caused discomfort in some governments of autonomous communities, who saw how they lost power over the heritage of their regions, with figures as a new category of property of world interest that would be applied “to monuments and groups declared Cultural Heritage of Humanity by the UNESCO”. That is to say, a double protection was sought for works such as Burgos Cathedral, whose reform of the doors by the artist Antonio López has raised doubts on the part of Unesco. The last word would no longer depend on the General Heritage Commission, in this case of Castilla y León, as an autonomous community, but will be shared with the State.

Requests for the transfer of parts, on the other hand, have been repeated for decades, especially coinciding with some relevant anniversary. The Elche City Council has requested the Iberian jewel from the 5th and 4th centuries BC. C. to be exhibited at the end of 2022, covered by a large sample of Iberian art, on the occasion of the 125 th anniversary of its discovery in the archaeological site of l’Alcúdia. Jiménez-Blanco herself met in June, together with Rodríguez Uribes, with regional and local leaders to address the issue. It was agreed to continue with the studies on the possibility of handing over the sculpture, always temporary, to the Elche museum, which should enable and improve its current conditions. And the then general director did not speak out against or object, according to sources familiar with that meeting. The atmosphere was one of cooperation between the Administrations, they add.

La Dama de Baza, in the National Archaeological Museum. Cristina Arias (Cover / Getty Images)

The mayor of Elche, the socialist Carlos González, said this Wednesday that he does not know the reasons for the resignation and has reaffirmed that the transfer of the sculpture is an objective that is “absolutely inalienable” from a sentimental and economic point of view, although it has admitted that the “majority” position among the technicians “is not inclined” to the transfer of the bust that represents a goddess, a jeweled bride or an aristocratic woman, according to experts. “It was already a controversial decision in 2006 , but there were no problems and there were many benefits for the city of 230. 40 inhabitants, upon receiving 400. 00 visitors, the 80% out ”, he added.

The Lady of Elche was sold the same August of 1897 in which the Louvre Museum in Paris was found by chance for 4. 000 francs. A works exchange operation in 1941 between the Spanish and French governments returned it to Spain, exposing first in the Prado Museum. Today, his transfer is viable, according to Carmen Aranegui, a great expert in Iberian art and author of the book La Dama de Elche (Marcial Pons, 2018 ). “The problem that could exist and its guarantee is salvageable, there are means for it, as it happens with pieces that are loaned from distant countries”. Emeritus professor at the University of Valencia, Aranegui believes that “the problem is political.” Now, for the transfer “it would be necessary to include the set of Administrations, not wanting to monopolize the request and avoid confrontation”, he concludes.

No transfer plan

Culture sources assure that there is no plan to transfer pieces from national museums to other regional ones. However, the delegate of the Culture area in the Madrid City Council, Andrea Levy, has accused Iceta of “trying to federalize culture” after the resignation of Jiménez-Blanco with “decisions such as transferring archaeological jewels deposited in the National Archaeological Museum , such as the Lady of Elche or the Flavia Malacitana Law due to the request of some autonomous communities “, he pointed out.

Precisely , the temporary transfer to Malaga of the five Roman tables from the 1st century that collect the legal statutes that establish the passage of Malaca from a federated city to a municipality of law has been requested on several occasions. The Government of Mariano Rajoy, of the PP, rejected it in 2018. Also the cession of the Dama de Baza has been frequently requested from the City Council, the Diputación de Granada and even the Junta de Andalucía. This year, more strongly due to the 50 th anniversary of the discovery of this sculpture from the 4th century BC. C. representing a noble Iberian. The request has always been denied due to the risk of damaging the work during the transfer and its stay in its place of origin.

Finally, also this Wednesday, the Government of the Balearic Islands, led by the PSOE and Podem, has claimed the Bous de Costitx from the National Archaeological Site, three bronze pieces of the Talayotic culture, dated around the 5th and 3rd centuries to. C., considering that it is “a symbol of identity” of the archipelago. A request that they already made at the beginning of the legislature, according to sources from the Ministry of European Funds, University and Culture, of the Balearic Government.