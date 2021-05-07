the restrictions that communities will apply as of May 9

Updated: Friday, May 7, 2021 10:44 AM

Published on: 05/07/2021 10:39 AM

The state of alert is coming to an end and, given the government’s refusal to request a further extension, the Autonomous Communities have already decided on the restrictions they will maintain to stop possible new waves of COVID-19, as well as measures which they will eliminate from May 9.

It should be remembered that the restrictions that limit the mobility of citizens, such as confinements or curfews, will have to be validated by the courts because there is no longer any legal measure that protects them.

Then, we detail what the regional executives have announced in recent days and what measures they will apply from next Sunday:

Andalusia

End of the curfew and confinement of the perimeter: entries and exits from the entire region are authorized, but municipalities with an incidence of more than 1,000 cases per 100,000 inhabitants will be confined. Maximum capacity of 8 people at the same table inside and 10 on the terraces. Pubs and nightclubs may open until 2:00 a.m. In shows, theaters, cinemas, sporting and bullfighting events, a free space must be left between groups of spectators. Beaches and swimming pools will not have of schedule but they will have to 1.5 meters out of the water This de-escalation plan will be divided into three phases: stabilization (from May 9 to 31), advancement (from June 1 to 21) and normalization (from June 21 ).

Aragon

Aragon will not have restrictions on nighttime mobility or early hour perimeter closures from Saturday to Sunday. However, some municipalities will maintain the limits they had until now.All non-essential activities, such as hotel and catering establishments, may open until 10 p.m. in alert locations 3 and for emergency zones. aggravated alert 3, until 8:00 p.m.

Asturias

As in most municipalities, the Principality will lift the curfew and the confinement of the perimeter on May 9. Restaurants and hotels will be open until 1:00 a.m. starting Sunday. The regional executive may apply restrictions on mobility in localities and neighborhoods depending on the epidemiological situation.

Balearic Islands

The Balearic Government has asked the High Court of Justice to maintain the curfew and approved it. Therefore, mobility restrictions will remain in effect until 11:00 p.m. As for the confinement of the perimeter, the archipelago will remain open but the health protocols determined in ports and airports must be respected. Social gatherings will be limited to a maximum of six people, inside and outside.

the Canary Islands

This archipelago maintains a curfew at 11:00 p.m. and entry and exit will continue to be permitted, as long as mandatory checks at ports and airports have passed. Fuerteventura, La Gomera and La Palma will continue at alert level 1, while El Hierro, Lanzarote, La Graciosa, Gran Canaria and Tenerife will continue at level 2. Level 1 measures: Meetings of maximum 10 people, with the exception of cohabitants; tobacco consumption in open spaces is prohibited; 75% capacity indoors and 100% on the terrace Level 2 measures: Meetings of a maximum of 6 people, excluding cohabitants, smoking is prohibited in open spaces; 50% capacity in open spaces and 75% in terraces.

Cantabria

The curfew and the closure of the perimeter are decreasing, thus allowing entry and exit of the region without justified reasons The interior of hotels and restaurants will continue to be closed to the public In public and private spaces groups of 4 people maximum except for cohabiting.

Castilla La Mancha

The Council will lift the curfew and perimeter containment starting next Sunday. The regional government will study the possibility of increasing the number of customers who can be gathered in restaurants from 6 to 10. Likewise, it will evaluate the opening hours of said establishments.

Castile and Leon

Castilla y León will also not have a curfew or perimeter closure from May 9. Regarding the maximum number of people in social gatherings, the Council has not detailed any new measures yet. This autonomy will continue to alert level 4, according to what is established by the Interterritorial Council, so that the capacity of the stores is 50%

Catalonia

The government of Catalonia will remove the perimeter containment and the curfew from the early hours of Saturday to Sunday. The opening hours of the hotel will be limited until 11:00 p.m. Social meetings will continue to be limited to a maximum of 6 people, both outside and inside the premises, religious acts and civil ceremonies must be organized at 50% of the capacity of the establishment.

The community of Madrid

The Community of Madrid will remain open to the rest of the regions, as it has been until now. Social meetings of a maximum of 6 people, excluding cohabitants, in public spaces. While home meetings will continue to be banned, capacity in restaurants will continue the same: 4 people indoors and 6 people on the terrace.

Valencian Community

The Valencian Community will lift the confinement of the perimeter, but wants the curfew to be maintained. Thus, he asked the Superior Court of Justice for the amendment to limit mobility between 00:00 and 06:00. Social gatherings will be limited to a maximum of 10 people, both in public and private spaces. of worship at 75%.

Extremadura

The area’s curfew and perimeter closure will decrease with the end of the alarm state. The opening hours of restaurants and hotels will be established until midnight. Hotels, shops and academies, among other places of non-essential activities, can be at 75% of capacity.

Galicia

As of Sunday, the curfew and the closure of the regional perimeter are lifted. La Xunta plans to open bars and restaurants until 11:00 p.m., instead of 9:00 p.m. as before.

La Rioja

La Rioja will also eliminate perimeter containment and restrictions on nighttime mobility. This autonomy will have a “traffic light” at three levels to apply different measures depending on the epidemiological situation. Stores will have a maximum capacity of 75%, while local hotels and restaurants will be able to open until 11:00 p.m.

Murcia

The health authorities of the Murcia region continue to study the restrictions they can maintain beyond next Sunday, but for the moment they have not made any official communication on the subject.

Navarre

The closure of the community perimeter is lifted, but not the curfew. The regional executive wants nighttime mobility restrictions to be maintained between 11 p.m. and 6 a.m. The opening hours of the hotel terraces will be extended until 10 p.m. The community also recommends limiting meetings in private spaces to six people with a maximum of two dwelling units.

Pays Basque

Lehendakari wants to maintain perimeter containment and curfew beyond May 9. However, the prosecution is opposed to these measures and the regional government is awaiting a response from the Superior Court of Justice.