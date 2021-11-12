the-return-of-the-countertenors:-the-decline-of-gender-stereotypes-in-opera

There was a time in opera when the alpha male roles in plays were played by men with extremely high-pitched voices that caused hot flashes in women during their performances. It was the time of the castrati, those supernatural singers whose testicles were amputated to preserve their beautiful childish voices, which were all the rage in the seventeenth century and especially the eighteenth, at the height of the baroque period. But since castration was banned in the 19th century, composers stopped writing stellar roles for them and that gender fluidity that prevailed during their reign led to rigid stereotypes that still prevail today: what is still expected is that male characters are sung by tenors or baritones and that the female ones are interpreted by sopranos or mezzo-sopranos.

But the world of lyric, despite the weight of its traditions and the solemnity of its rules, has never been oblivious to fashions or social changes. In the last three decades, driven by the resurgence of the taste for early music both in concert halls and in opera houses, countertenors have also been reborn, that is, men who sing in high tones like the castrati without the need to undergo castration, after two centuries during which they were on the verge of extinction because new roles were not composed for them and the baroque repertoire was scarcely interpreted. Today it can be said not only that they have not disappeared, but that they are increasingly in demand and that has led to the development of a new generation of countertenors from various registers that are returning to the stage that festive baroque vocal diversity.

Brenda Rae, Nikolay Borchev (Ormonte), Teresa Iervolino, Anthony Roth Costanzo and Iestyn Davies, in a rehearsal for ‘Parténope’ at the Teatro Real in Madrid. JAVIER DEL REAL (TEATRO REAL)

Proof of this variety is that while at the beginning of the 21st century the opera coliseums still had difficulties sometimes to complete the distribution of works with countertenors, this season the Royal Theater of Madrid has managed to gather not one but four of the best in the same production, Händ’s Parténope the, which opens this Saturday: the British Iestyn Davies (42, the Argentine Franco Fagioli (40) and the Americans Christopher Lowrey (30) and Anthony Roth Costanzo (39). The first two will alternate in the role of Arsace, the male hero of the play, while the last two will play the role of Armindo, Arsace’s shy rival, who in the end takes the girl, who is actually the real one. protagonist of the plot, the powerful Parténope, apart from more determined and constant than any of her suitors. Guasas del baroque.

How do four countertenors feel working together? “Weird, but happy!” They respond in unison in an elegant room at the Teatro Real before beginning a rehearsal. They are really happy for the opportunity to exchange experiences with each other. “When I started there were far fewer countertenors and there was also the idea that that word defined a unique sound. But it is not true, there is not a single type of countertenor, there are many, what happens is that then there were very few references and, consequently, little variety. Fortunately, in the last thirty years we have started to proliferate and now we find much more diversity, ”explains Lowrey.

There are several reasons for the new boom in countertenors. In the eighteenth century we find that the relationship between gender and tone was very open. Men’s voices didn’t have to be low or women’s high. And that had to do with the success that countertenors had then, and much more the castrati, who were all the rage and who were the ones who really popularized opera. Let’s say they helped it go from being a private art manifestation to becoming the Netflix of its time. That is why the composers turned to them and, for example, Händel composed his Julius Caesar for the famous castrato Senesino. But that changed from the 19th century, until at the end of the 20th the social definition of gender began to become more fluid and that is also reflected in opera and music in general. Take, for example, pop or rock stars like Justin Timberlake, Michael Jackson, Prince, who sang at high registers. When Michael Jackson was extremely acute, women fainted ”, says Costanzo.

Anthony Roth Costanzo, in another moment of the rehearsals of ‘Parténope’. JAVIER DEL REAL (TEATRO REAL)

Fagioli, for his part, points out that it is also a matter of fashion: “First there was a fashion with the castrati and later, also for a matter of fashion and education, the high voice was no longer associated with masculinity. And now we are back to the old fashion and countertenors reappear ”. But be careful, adds Fagioli, accompanied in his warning by Davies: “It must be emphasized that we do not sing exactly like the castrati. At the time when countertenors and castrati lived together, they were considered different schools. What happens is that when the latter disappeared, their roles began to be played by women or by countertenors. And then there is the simplification of thinking that a countertenor is simply a man who sings loudly. It is not true: you have the soprano countertenor, the middle and the alto. ”

Also contributing to the rebirth of these voices is the fact that there are more contemporary composers who write roles for them. However, they regret that these new characters are not usually the heroes of the plot, but quite often still the rare characters. “Angels, spirits … prejudices and clichés remain,” Lowrey emphasizes. Maybe because their voices seem from another world? “Maybe,” they all laugh. “It is true that many musicians are beginning to break stereotypes, but it is still necessary for someone to compose a father’s role, for example, for a countertenor. At that time we can talk about normalization ”, Costanzo agrees.

Franco Fagioli, Iestyn Davies, Anthony Roth Costanzo and Christopher Lowrey, in another corner of the Parténope scenography, before a rehearsal at the Teatro Real Claudio Alvarez (EL PAÍS)

However, Costanzo confesses that in it does not really aspire to standardization. “I have no desire to be normal in any aspect of my life. It is exciting and wonderful to be exotic, to amaze and provoke emotions in other people. For example, I remember that in a children’s workshop about 12 years that I taught in New York, his first reaction when I started singing was to laugh. But I kept singing and little by little they forgot to laugh because they were really starting to get carried away by the music. Some cried, ”Costanzo recalls. A sensation that Davies also felt in another similar workshop for children a little younger, around the age of six, which also introduced a variant in the story: “At those ages they are still free of gender biases, so neither they even laughed. They were simply surprised and enjoyed. ”

Perhaps there is no better work than Parténope, premiered for the first time in London at 1730, to get carried away by the subversion of genres that flowed in the baroque. There are love affairs, cross-dressing, sexual freedom. “Händel proposes, at the same time, a ‘serious opera’, which conforms to all the expectations of the genre, with its queen and princes from classical antiquity, but also a parody of the conventions of the ‘serious opera’. And, of all the ‘great feelings’ that the characters suffer, none comes out as badly off as ‘heroism’, which in any conventional ‘serious opera’ could not help but be a reason for worship and exaltation. In Parténope, on the other hand, heroism is a ridiculous, laughable quality, which reveals a lack of maturity and the capacity for reflection ”, writes Joan Matabosch, artistic director of the Teatro Real.

The staging that is presented at the Real is an iconic production of the English National Opera in collaboration with the San Francisco Opera and the Australi Opera, premiered in 2008 and directed by American Christoper Alden, which sets the plot in a decadent Parisian living room of the years 20 whose protagonist, Parthenope, is inspired by a real character of the time, Nancy Cunard, muse of the main artists of the European avant-garde. With maestro Ivor Bolton leading the orchestra, the cast is completed by the sopranos Brenda Rae and Sabina Puértolas (Parténope); the mezzo-sopranos Teresa Iervolino and Daniela Mack (Rosmira); the tenors Jeremy Ovenden and Juan Sancho (Emilio), and the baritones Nikolay Borchev and Gabriel Bermúdez (Ormonte).

Parthenope

Music by Georg Friedrich Händel. Anonymous libretto, adapted from Silvio Stampiglia’s for Leonardo Vinci’s opera of the same name. Co-production of the English National Opera, the San Francisco Opera and the Opera Australia. Royal Theatre. Madrid. Nine functions from 13 to 23 of November. FROM Monday to Saturday at 19. 30 hours, Sundays at 18 hours.