The revamped Outlook calendar view is coming very soon

During this year’s Ignite conference, Microsoft announced a new calendar view for Outlook on the web. The reality is that Microsoft has a lot of work to do on the calendar to make it more appealing to users. The new calendar view is much more complete and has more options. Let’s get to know her a little better.

Outlook calendar will post a much more complete view

The reality is that this view gives us a free style compared to the traditional Outlook calendar grid view. The new view gives us a customizable experience for organizing and managing Microsoft To-Do calendars, files, reminders, and lists. Thus, the calendar changes from the status of calendar to that of collecting everything we want to have in our daily agenda.

This turns our calendar into a Swiss army knife with access to all the applications that may require us to adapt our schedule. This is possible thanks to the Fluid Framework which allows us to have everything at hand and to interact with these elements.

Thanks to the Microsoft 365 admin center, it was announced that the new view will start being available in mid-April for a first group of users. The launch for the rest of the users will take place at the end of May and its deployment will be completed at the end of June.

The Outlook team does a great job making a quality jump in the calendar. We already know they were working on a new app and later that job was canceled to focus on other things. This new style is very ambitious and we like to see how the different Microsoft applications are integrated to make it easier for us to work with those applications.

This justifies that this app has been on the side lately, Microsoft when it takes a long time without indicating anything is something they had planned. This direction is very interesting and it looks like the new calendar will be more powerful than ever.