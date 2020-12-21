the right bloc would win over the left in an election for the first time in months

The two political formations that make up the coalition government, the PSOE and Unidas Podemos, lose nearly a point and a half in the vote estimate while the opposition parties, PP, Vox and Cs strengthen and gain two points and a half, according to the latest CIS Barometer.

The CIS poll, established between December 1 and 9, gives the PSOE 29.5% in the estimated vote – nine tenths less than in November – while the PP grants a six-tenth increase, until 19.2%.

Vox is clearly established as the third political force at the national level, with 14% – eight tenths more -, while Unidos Podemos continues its descent and remains with 10.8%, against 11.4% there is barely a month, a short distance from Ciudadanos, which gains one point and would get 10.5%. Más País, meanwhile, obtained 2.4% of voting intention.

Thus, for the first time in months, the right-wing bloc 43.7% (the sum of PP, Vox and Ciudadanos) would prevail over the left bloc 42.7% (the sum of the PSOE, United We Can and More Country.