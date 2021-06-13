The right concentrates against the pardons to the prisoners of the trial but avoids repeating the photo of Columbus

Madrid

Posted: Sunday June 13 2021 11:57 AM

The right returned this Sunday to the Plaza de Colón, an already paradigmatic enclave of the opposition to Pedro Sánchez, to demonstrate against the pardons granted to the Catalan leaders in the trial. However, unlike in 2019, when PP, Cs and Vox posed together in the so-called photo of Colón against the socialist-led government, they have now avoided focusing and repeating the dreaded image.

From the first hour, thousands of people have already gathered in the central square of Madrid, summoned by Unión 78, the civic platform founded by the former leader of the UPyD, Rosa Díez, turned into the scourge of Sánchez.

The photo of Columbus was the protagonist of statements by political leaders who wanted to avoid it at all costs. From those who claimed them, like the president of Vox, to those who stressed that the shameful photo is that of Sánchez, in agreement with the separatists to stay in La Moncloa, in the opinion of the PP and Ciudadanos.