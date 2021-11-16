the-rise-of-infections-in-spain-drives-the-expansion-of-the-use-of-the-covid-passport

The rise of infections in Spain precipitates new measures to control the transmission of the coronavirus. For now, there are no far-reaching restrictions or severe measures on the table because the epidemic situation is not that of last fall: today 79% of the population is vaccinated and the incidence, although on the rise, is 82 cases per 100. , not 470, as in November 2020. But the communities move tab and look at the covid passport as a new tool to contain contagions. The Basque Country, for example, has already requested authorization from the courts to require the vaccination certificate in access to nightlife venues and restaurants. Galicia, for its part, has also asked the judge to be able to demand a passport or a negative test for visits from patients admitted to hospitals and health workers. The experts consulted approve the measure, but see it as insufficient to stop the infections.

The epidemic curve has skyrocketed by 67% in two weeks and although the incidence in Spain is not comparable to that of other neighboring European countries – in Belgium or Austria they exceed 1. 000 cases by 100. 000 inhabitants—, there are communities, such as Navarra or the Basque Country, well above the Spanish average (203 and 174 cases by 100. 000, respectively) . In fact, the rise of new infections has forced the Basque Government to take the lead and apply new restrictions: municipalities with a rate of more than 150 cases may host events in those that can maintain preventive measures, but should increase the space for the public if concentrations are planned, establish transit corridors to facilitate the flow of people and delimit the spaces for the sale and consumption of food and beverages. And when possible, organize activities abroad.

The Minister of Health, Gotzone Sagardui, has also explained that they go to the Superior Court of Justice of the Basque Country to demand the covid certificate for access to nightlife, from the “utmost respect and trust, understanding that they are aware of the situation in which the pandemic is in the Basque Country”. Sagardui explains that there is no need to reach scenarios “in which the situation is worse.”

Also Galicia, where the covid certificate is already required to enter nightlife venues, has raised to the Superior Court of Justice of the community to expand its use. Specifically, the Executive of Alberto Núñez Feijóo aspires to be able to request the certificate or a negative test from visitors or companions of patients who are admitted to Galician hospitals. He also wants it to be required for health workers or, instead, that a screening be carried out every 15 days.

The experts consulted approve the measure to “encourage the unvaccinated to be vaccinated”, but they call it insufficient. Salvador Peiró, epidemiologist at the Foundation for the Promotion of Health and Biomedical Research of the Valencian Community (Fisabio), points out that expanding the uses of the covid certificate “is a measure taken by governments to appear to be doing something.” “It can give false confidence. It makes some sense to push to get vaccinated, but it doesn’t cut the chains of transmission. Those vaccinated may contain a bit of transmission, but they can catch it and spread it ”. For Daniel López-Acuña, former director of Emergencies at the World Health Organization (WHO), this proposal is also “a way of taking an intermediate route that does not lead to previous restrictions.” “Communities can promote this idea and it is not bad, although it will not add much or be decisive in eliminating infections. This limits a lot in countries with the lowest vaccination rate. ”

However, the proposal to expand the uses of the covid certificate is gaining strength and is also configured as a lesser evil for the sector of the hospitality industry, fearful of a new closure as the infections continue to rise and the healthcare pressure will once again stress the hospitals. Navarra has not yet made a decision, but is studying expanding the use of the certificate and holding meetings with the sectors involved. Daniel Brasé, manager of the Federació Intercomarcal d’Hostaleria, Restauració i Turisme (Fihr), which groups together 46 guilds, indicated this Tuesday to EL PAÍS: “We sign to apply the certificate if they do not touch us anything else.” The Catalan Minister of Health, Josep Maria Argimon, opened the door on Monday to the possibility of expanding the use of the covid certificate in autonomy, which is currently only requested in nightclubs, although always with the approval of the Superior Court of Justice of Catalonia.

The autonomous voices that demand homogeneity in the use of the document confirming vaccination are growing and have already reached the Interterritorial Health Council, a meeting point for the Ministry of Health and the communities . The Andalusian councilor, Jesús Aguirre, asked last week at the meeting for “a legal framework” to be able to use the certificate in social activities. A spokeswoman for the Murcian Ministry of Health also assures that the counselor in the field, Juan José Pedreño, insisted in last week’s meeting on “the need to take advantage of the covid certificate by creating a legal framework that guarantees your request in certain situations or events , such as leisure or mass events, since it is being seen that between the 20 and 39 years is where the population with the lowest percentage of vaccination is found ”. Thirties and twenties are the population with the greatest room for improvement in vaccination: only 78% and 76% of people of these ages, respectively, have completed the vaccination regimen.

Legal complexity

The Valencian Community also has the purpose of implementing the obligatory nature of the so-called covid passport in all those places “where it is reasonable” and always trying to “flee from unnecessary restrictions”, the president of the Generalitat, the socialist Ximo Puig, assured this Tuesday . The discussion focuses on whether it should be required only in nightclubs and nightclubs or the measure should also affect restaurants, bars, cinemas or theaters, reports Ferran Bono . Puig explained that the Generalitat Lawyers Office is studying the legal coverage to accelerate the implementation of the obligation to present the vaccination certificate in certain spaces and has said that when there is a definitive report, it will be made public and communicated to the affected sectors.

The head of the Valencian Executive has also commented that the Legal Profession is studying whether the Generalitat can directly implement these regulations without the legal umbrella of the central government. In any case, and whether or not there is general coverage of the State Administration, Puig has stated that “the final decision-making will be the Generalitat.” Aragon had also asked the court to allow the use of the certificate to access nightlife, but the Superior Court of Justice paralyzed it.

Experts insist that if the rate of infections continues to rise and pressure is shifting back to hospitals, old restrictions will have to be resumed. “Go back to the previous screens”, in the words of López-Acuña. That is, capacity and schedule limitations: “You cannot lower your guard in public health measures, such as early detection, tracking and diagnostic tests. The outbreaks must be closed off because if we go to community transmission, we will have to return to the restrictions ”, resolves the former high-ranking official of the WHO. If the healthcare pressure does not get out of hand, Peiró also bets on “placing more emphasis on indoor measures, which have not been withdrawn, but are not being complied with,” he insists. It refers to reinforcing the use of a mask, social distance and ventilation.