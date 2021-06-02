The risk of blood clots after vaccination is very low, find out what are the symptoms of blood clots – Whidbey Daily News

Health News in Hindi: With the rise in cases of corona infection, vaccination has also gained momentum. After vaccination, the risk of corona infection for a person is very low.

Health News in Hindi: With the rise in cases of corona infection, vaccination has also gained momentum. After vaccination, the risk of corona infection for a person is very low. In the second wave of corona, the maximum death was due to blood clots. People are also worried about rumors of blood clots after receiving the vaccine. However, experts have clarified that the risk of blood clots after vaccination is very low. The risk of blood clots after the first dose of the vaccine is one in 55,000 people. The risk of blood clots after the second dose is one in 600,000. The risk of dying from a blood clot following a vaccine is also very low.

Symptoms of blood clots in Hindi

– Persistent headache

Persistent blurred vision for four days after vaccination

– Swelling in the legs and shortness of breath

– Abdominal pain and scarring instead of vaccination

Effects of blood clotting

If blood clots form after taking the Covid-19 vaccine, it can be very serious. But it is curable, so if symptoms appear, contact a doctor immediately.

Do not take both doses of different company

According to researchers at McMaster University in Canada, the incidence of blood clots in people taking both supplements from the same company is negligible. Therefore, when taking the vaccine, keep in mind that the same company should give the vaccine.

The Ministry of Health removed this confusion

The Oxford AstraZeneca vaccine has been discontinued after several countries reported cases of post-vaccination blood clots. The vaccine is also being used in India, known as Covishield. In view of these complaints, the Ministry of Health had it investigated by a panel. The ministry said in a report that the number of cases of bleeding and clots during vaccination has been very low in India.

