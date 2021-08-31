The role of leaders in data-driven decision making

90% of the data that exists today was generated in the last two years. While the amount of data we have is growing exponentially, the value businesses generate by using that data is not increasing at the same rate. This is because we often believe that technology alone can make data-driven decisions that add value to the business.

Companies looking to make better data-driven decisions, and thereby create value for the business, need leaders who understand their role in the process, which must go beyond the “demands” of business scientists. data.

“Being able to make better data-driven decisions requires close collaboration between data scientists and business leaders. experience to 1) define the problem to be solved, 2) draw the right conclusions from the data provided, and 3) communicate these decisions in a simple and effective way, ”says Ral Lpez, Associate Director at BTS.

In this sense, to achieve change in the organization, it is essential that leaders are aware of their role in making data-driven decisions. Thus, we will avoid delegating the responsibility entirely to programmers or statesmen, who lack sufficient business vision to take responsibility for the entire process.

In addition, we must train leaders to be able to interpret the data presented to them. Some key skills are:

Frame the problem: For every decision they want to make in which they want to rely on data, the leader must have a full understanding of the value this can add to the business and must know how to precisely define the problem to solve . This requires defining the key metrics to impact, the different levers that affect this metric and the questions to be answered for which data can be the answer.

Knowing how to isolate the signal from noise: within a large amount of data, it is important to know how to eliminate those which are not useful and which hinder the decision-making process. To do this, they must be able to avoid mental traps that are easy to fall into and which can lead them to draw false conclusions or even to define the problem to be solved incorrectly.

“Our ability to make data science useful is affected by millions of years of evolution, which have caused a tool as powerful as the brain to suffer from cognitive biases that we need to be able to recognize and overcome. , we explore the different types of mental traps, and we challenge them to make data-driven decisions in a simulated, risk-free, yet highly competitive environment. live “these situations can identify them later, when they return to their daily lives.” Ral López qualifies.

Effective and impactful communication: Knowing how to create compelling stories from data is a key part of decision-making, as it needs to be communicated to the rest of the organization to achieve desired goals. It is important to prevent findings and studies from “dying” in a report or slide show. They must lead to action, and that requires knowing how to communicate.

“Ultimately, we seek to develop leaders who understand that data-driven decision making requires their active participation in defining the problem, interpreting the data and communicating it to the organization. And let them know that data science is one more tool at their disposal, which should only be used when we are clear about what we want to achieve and how much value we want to add to the organization. Ral López qualifies.

