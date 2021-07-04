The role of women in the economic recovery after the COVID crisis

The pandemic has triggered a massive global economic recession, with global growth projected at -4.9% by 2020. Most women work in the four sectors most affected by this crisis and which, moreover, are often incompatible with teleworking: accommodation and catering; administrative activities; manufacturing; and wholesale / retail. In addition, women make up 70% of the global health workforce and have been at the forefront of the response. Women contribute 37% of global GDP, as confirmed in the presentation What contribution are women making to promote economic recovery after COVID-19? at the EUROMENA fair organized by the Friedrich Naumann Foundation for Freedom, in collaboration with the Arab House.

And it is that despite the fact that the role of women in the face of COVID has been fundamental, their work remains little valued, many times for cultural or rapprochement reasons. During this event, several founders and executive directors from different countries of the EUROMENA zone shared their stories of resilience and made a series of recommendations to promote economic recovery. It is important that the model of women managers is closer to women and girls, showing that they are capable of leading large companies and that they can go where they want. To this day, the role of women in business is still not so close to young women. How to overthrow it?

Entrepreneurship and technology, the allies of women’s equality

Eva Daz, trans woman and senior executive at Shaping New Humans and Appogeo Digital, stressed at the conference that technology must be brought closer to women, as it is a fundamental entrepreneurial factor today and for the future. “We know that women entrepreneurs in this sector still represent a very low number, not only in Spain but also in Europe. And to ensure that they have access to higher economic levels and have more freedom, it is necessary to bring them closer to technology ”. In general, she felt that women had more difficulty in accessing a job. Therefore, entrepreneurship is the key. However, this affected that two sectors will soon improve, such as health and entertainment and ICT-related activities, where women, he says, have not been well represented.

Magatte Wade, Executive Director of SkinIsSkin.com, the Atlas Network Center for African Prosperity and named one of 20 Young Influencers from Africa by Forbes, highlighted the power of business to solve important social issues. “Women entrepreneurs need access to clear and transferable property rights. We want men to understand that women are not enemies ”.

For her part, Sana Afouaiz, ​​founder and director of the Womenpreneur Initiative, considered that “economic empowerment is the right formula to launch entrepreneurship, technology and the ecosystem as tools to be financially independent and, later , change social mentalities ”. And he recalled that “women currently represent the lowest% of employment in the world. In fact, we have the highest percentage of lack of access to business ownership, which means we are talking about a fragile future ”.

However, it was stressed that “the future of the economy in general has been changed by the pandemic. It’s time to take advantage of the opportunities COVID has brought us. You have to see the industries that represent the future and technology is the basis of tomorrow. If we look at the most interesting sectors, we have virtual reality, artificial intelligence, data science, and we no longer need a big office with 3,000 colleagues, but by telecommuting we can create our own opportunities. The future begins today ”.

