the-rolling-stones,-in-the-pillory

No, the most unfortunate thing about the Rolling Stones in 2021 was not the diligence with which they dispensed with the supposed heart of the group, drummer Charlie Watts; they had already suffered other losses in their training, resolved without sentimentality. What is deplorable is their surrender to anonymous inquisitors, with the decision to cancel themselves and eliminate Brown Sugar from their live repertoire.

¿ Serious? Until a certain point. It is a perfect prototype of the Stones of the seventies, riff implacable and insolent voice. But they have plenty of repertoire so that their absence is not noticed. The problem is that they defended that self-censorship with notorious clumsiness. Mick Jagger denied the major and explained that sometimes he gets tired of a song and then he gets it back blah blah blah. Keith Richards, in his usual cloud, spoke of reasoning with women who deplore the lyrics, in which, he insists, the horrors of slavery are criticized.

The extraordinary thing is that there was no great social outrage with Brown Sugar . It is a really spicy song, but one that has not caused much controversy. In 1971, Franco’s censorship even passed, which was primed with the LP where it was included, Sticky fingers , forcing to change the cover and delete the subject Sister Morphine .

The novelty in 2021 was that enough trolls entered a meeting point of the Stones fans, the IORR forum (initials for It’s Only Rock ‘n’ Roll), and ignited a controversy around Brown Sugar . Astonishment of the Norwegian head of IORR.org, who knows that the most controversial Stonian songs abound, testimonies of the machismo superstar of the youthful Mick Jagger (and even the adult). Astonishment of the Rolling Stones team, which discreetly monitors what is said in conversations between fans. And the consequent resignation.

Brown Sugar does not contain a specific denunciation of the “peculiar institution”, the euphemism used by defenders of slavery in the southern United States. It is an eminently lewd song, the fruit of Jagger’s intimacy with Marsha Hunt, Claudia Lennear, and (possibly) other black girlfriends. The genius, if it can be called that, lies in intertwining the reference to the vagina with the street name of a type of earth-colored heroine.

Jagger could thus boast of connoisseur on two taboo subjects. The camouflage was provided by stanzas about sexual life on the plantations, probably derived from the pages of Mandingo or similar novels. pulp leaf litter that did not even attract the attention of his southern collaborators (the song was recorded precisely in Alabama).

A defect of Mick as lyricist is his tendency to boast of his reading voracity. In Indian girl , a ballad country from the album Emotional rescue , recounts an episode of the Sandinistas fight against Somoza, supposedly in the town of Masaya. It annoys him at the end, when he inserts a verse about Cuba’s intervention in the civil war in Angola, looking for it is not known exactly what political balance.

They are the prerogatives of the rock star . At one point, maybe on this very tour, Mick and company will take up Brown Sugar and be applauded / vilified. Indeed, we live in a circus.