The Royal House spent 21% less in 2020 due to the withdrawal of the cession to Juan Carlos I

Posted: Thursday May 27 2021 9:14 PM

Felipe VI’s decision to withdraw the remuneration he was receiving from Juan Carlos I caused the allowance to members of the Royal Family to fall by 21% in 2020 compared to the previous year.

This is indicated in the report for the year 2020 that the Palacio de la Zarzuela announced this Thursday on its website, thus giving continuity to the desire for transparency established by the King in his proclamation speech and embodied in the rules it approved in July. 2014.

The Head of State initially had a budget of 7,887,150 euros for 2020, the same amount as the two previous years. However, this figure has increased from 648,520.66 euros – to 8,535,670 euros -, due to the evolution of the communication platform.

Despite this, the budget balance showed a budget surplus of 595,308.60 euros, a consequence of the decline in activity given the restrictions imposed by the coronavirus pandemic. In turn, the Royal House maintains debts with various creditors for a total of 1,471,966.82 euros.

For its part, the item allocated to allowances for members of the royal family amounted to a total of 549,819 euros, or 21% less compared to the previous fiscal year. This is due to two reasons: the agreed increase to be equivalent to that envisaged for public sector staff (2%) and the decision taken by Felipe VI on March 15, 2020 for Juan Carlos I to stop receiving the remuneration. assigned to it.

Thus, in 2020, Felipe VI received 253,843.20 euros; Reine Letizia, 139,605.60 euros; Juan Carlos I, 42,033.23 euros; and Queen Sofia, 114,231.24 euros. Remember that Princess Eleanor and the Infanta Sofía do not benefit from any compensation from the State. Regarding staff costs, the budget item stood at 3,951,385 euros, with the head of the Casa del Rey, Jaime Alfonsín, who raised the most money: 147,204.12 euros.

Zarzuela published this year for the first time an interactive and audiovisual activity report, which reports on the work carried out by members of the Royal Family in 2020, with more than 360 indoor and outdoor activities. from Spain. He also reported on the number of hearings (224), people received (1,629) and trips abroad (8), visits by foreign leaders to Spain (12) and activities abroad. (28).

Regarding the activities carried out during the home confinement, there were more than 90 videoconferences, more than 160 telephone conversations and more than a thousand people contacted directly (100 sectors, 47 health centers and hospitals and more than thirty third-party organizations).

Finally, the royal family received in 2020 a total of 246 gifts, distributed as follows: Felipe VI (89); Letizia (61); the Kings (70); the queen, the princess of Asturias and the Infanta Sofía (14); the Princess of Asturias (2); the Princess of Asturias and the Infanta Sofia (9); and Queen Sofia (1).