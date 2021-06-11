The school calendar of the Community of Madrid for the academic year 2021-2022

Updated: Friday, June 11, 2021 09:43

Published: 06.11.2021 09:42

There is already a date for the 2021-2022 school year in the Community of Madrid. The school council of the region approved this Thursday the notice authorizing the calendar and which will be published in the coming days in the Official Journal of the Community of Madrid (BOCM).

The course will start on September 6 in children’s homes and kindergartens (0-3 years), while on September 7 it will be the turn of children of infant and primary education, as well as special education schools. September 8 will be the start day of the Secondary, Baccalaureate, Vocational Programs and Vocational Training courses.

On September 13, the first of its teaching activity will take place for 2nd year students of Plastic Arts and Design, Professional Conservatories of Music and Dance and Official Language Schools. On the other hand, the 16th of the same month will start the Adult Education Centers and the 22nd, the 1st year students of Plastic Arts and Design.

Regarding the holidays, the Christmas holidays will begin on December 23 and classes will resume on January 10, while the non-school period for Easter will take place between April 8 and April 18, 2022.

In addition, October 12, November 1, December 6 and 8, 2021 will be statutory holidays. Non-school days will also be October 11 and December 7, as well as February 25 and 28.

When will the school year end?

The course will end on July 29, 2022 in the first cycle of infant education and on June 24 in the second cycle of infant and primary.

On June 15, the ordinary final assessment in secondary education will end, while the extraordinary will do so on June 24. During this period, the students with pending subjects will carry out support, reinforcement and tutoring activities, as well as the tests of the pending modules, while those who have all passed will carry out activities to deepen their knowledge.

On June 24, the course will end at professional music and dance conservatories, art schools, artistic music education centers and official language schools.