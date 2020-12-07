The School of Life and Health Skills was born to help preserve mental health

The current trend towards disease prevention does not apply sufficiently to mental illness. Mental health is not taken care of, but illnesses are detected when they already show serious signs. And a lot can still be done when we consider that 75% of mental illnesses diagnosed in adults started before the age of 15 To alleviate this and focus scientifically on prevention, while reducing the stigma associated with mental illness , the School of Skills for Life and Health is born.

WHO’s Salutogenesis and Mental Health Promotion Initiatives

The School begins its course after a long experience in the training of managers and is based, on the one hand, on Salutogenesis, a scientific theory that protects health from an approach of the assets, skills and resources that value and make it possible. And, on the other hand, it is based on WHO’s mental health promotion initiatives, after realizing that people need support more than ever before to maintain and improve their mental health. The pandemic has completely changed the way we live. Scenarios that were safe now are not, like family reunion. Many people have lost their jobs and others have completely changed their lives. All of these situations influence the functioning of the individual, the immune and hormonal systems, and place them in a state sensitive to anxiety, depression, stress or nervousness. When these symptoms take hold and go away, they can turn into a health problem. Therefore, prevention is essential.

Social stigma

“There is a social stigma around mental health, which is associated with mental illness,” says Ngela Jordana, founder of the school. “We are very much aware of the importance of health and that at present mental health requires special attention. And generate the appropriate environments in which to train life skills. Which have been declared by WHO as the ability of a person to cope successfully with the demands and challenges of everyday life ”.

Prevention courses and tools

The school is developing a lifecycle view and offering various resources – now also online to help people adapt to change, gain quality of life and take responsibility. All this with a totally practical approach and with personal support throughout the learning process to gain in quality of life. The aim is to prevent silent illnesses, or to avoid aggravation for those who have already been diagnosed, as well as to help those family members who take care of them and who often suffer in silence.

“We don’t offer ‘soft skills’ courses, but we present and help use tools that allow us to find our goal and link it to our health goals – on a scientific basis,” says ngela Jordana.

The School has its website with various online courses and modules with tools of proven effectiveness, for people who want to start taking care of their mental health. The courses have a solid scientific basis and all learning is aimed at preventing social problems and finding a purpose to preserve and improve the quality of life.

* If you found this article interesting, we encourage you to follow us on TWITTER and subscribe to our DAILY NEWSLETTER.

HRDigital