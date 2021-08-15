The SDGs are already in people’s lives

Among the targets related to SDG 13, it is a question of promoting effective planning and management mechanisms in relation to climate change, in less developed countries, with a particular focus on women, youth and local communities. and marginalized. To fight climate change, what we really need is to empower people. This is our experience in the Philippines. For this reason, the impact of this work on people’s lives is greater than any SDG, and at the same time it has to do with a lot of them. But what are the SDGs doing in people’s lives?

The Philippines is one of the countries most affected by the effects of climate change. Natural events, such as typhoons, floods or droughts, affect 60% of the total arable area and 74% of the Filipino population. The risk of malnutrition or hunger is increased, as agriculture and fishing represent the greatest source of income for the population.

The CODESPA team in the Philippines has been working for years to combat climate change and its effects. The first thing was to identify the provinces most exposed to natural disasters. It was decided to concentrate efforts on the regions of Caraga and Davao, on the island of Mindanao.

Once the project concluded with great success in the municipality of Esperanza (2014-2019), we were able to start exporting the solutions we had found to other places. In this second phase of the project, the geographic impact will multiply exponentially. We will go to two other municipalities of Agusón del Sur and reach two other provinces.

As we move forward in the work, we see how the work done during all this time is validated and amplified thanks to the Spanish Agency for International Development Cooperation (AECID). This continuity facilitates social impact, which is our big goal: once we ensure autonomy for the development of a community, we can support others. Thus, we have set up various processes in this region aimed at optimizing crop diversification.

The Sustainable Development Goals become reality

SDG 13: TAKE URGENT ACTION TO FIGHT CLIMATE CHANGE AND ITS EFFECTS.

Producers have become more resilient to climate change by diversifying their crops. Gaining your trust, the CODESPA technicians carried out a long work of raising awareness on the opportunity to cultivate something other than rice. Rice is an ancient crop, cultivated by families for generations. However, this is a “long cycle” production, which makes it very sensitive to climatic hazards. Floods, typhoons… can destroy the livelihoods of an entire community for a year.

SDG 8. DECENT WORK AND ECONOMIC GROWTH The project strengthens production and marketing in the region. It promotes an economic activity that generates jobs and can be developed and replicated inside and outside the municipality.

SDG 1. END OF POVERTY Thanks to the cultivation of vegetables, the level of income of producers has increased, also giving them access to a more complete diet. The marketing of surpluses allows farmers to save a certain amount of money, which translates into a better quality of life: the possibility of educating their children, investment in working equipment or the purchase of medicines.

SDG 17. PARTNERSHIPS TO ACHIEVE THE OBJECTIVES In the development of the project, we obtained the commitment and participation of the public and private sectors. This alliance with the institutions made it possible to carry out the project and achieve the proposed results.

SDG 5. GENDER EQUALITY. Rural women have been trained, strengthening their capacity to access management and control positions (such as cluster heads, accountants) in the association and all its decision-making spaces. The inclusion of women producers guarantees their access to decent work, which benefits, economically and socially, the entire community. In addition, it reduces discrimination for being a woman.

