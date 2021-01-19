The second edition of the InnoDiversity Index is underway

Today, the second edition of the InnoDiversity Index was officially launched, a study conducted jointly by Fundacin Diversidad and Fundacin IE with the support of HP and Pfizer and in collaboration with AmChamSpain.

The objective of this pioneering study is to measure the management of diversity in organizations and its correlation with innovation, as a key for companies in Spain to gain in competitiveness and growth. Simply by participating anonymously, the app will provide a free self-diagnosis of the companies they participate in, value and find opportunities for improvement in diversity and innovation management. In addition, this second edition includes certain aspects related to the COVID-19 crisis.

300 companies took part in the first edition, including the large ones and IBEX35. The first global and anonymous index was published last September and can be viewed here.

To participate in this new edition, you must access http://www.innodiversidad.es and complete the questions. These questions must be addressed by general management or jointly by the diversity managers and the innovation managers in the company. It is completely free for all companies and organizations in Spain.

In order to have more detailed information on this study, on January 20 at 10:30 a.m. the Webinar organized by the CEOE and Fundacion para la Diversidad will take place to discover the InnoDiversity Index. Eminent personalities from the IE Foundation and the AED will also participate. Register here.

Olimpia Del Aguila, Mme. A technician from the Equality and Diversity Commission of the CEOE will be in charge of the opening of the event, then we will have the participation of Mara Eugenia Girn, Pdta. of the Foundation for Diversity, Teresa Sanjurjo, member of the board of directors of ACN and director of the Princess of Asturias Foundation, and Celia De Anca, vice-dean of ethics, diversity and inclusion and Salvador Aragn, Director of Innovation, both from IE Business School who will announce all the details of the Innodiversity Index.

Research has shown that companies that manage diversity, innovation and jointly diversity and innovation are more competitive. However, until today there was no metric for these variables and the relationship between them for companies. The Innodiversity index is the result of the joint work of the Fundacin para la Diversidad and Fundacin IE, to give a scientific measure of how we do and, above all, to start a path of improvement in the company in Spain.

