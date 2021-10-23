The secret of the success of 'Amélie' two decades later: “Talk about positive things, about the pleasures of life”

Jean-Pierre Jeunet, the director of ‘Amélie’, this Friday in Valencia. Mònica Torres

Jean-Pierre Jeunet doesn’t seem tired of talking about Amélie . He has been doing it since the French film broke into 450 sweeping the box office, that the haircut of its protagonist, a young Audrey Tautou , was copied ad nauseam, his poster hung in thousands of rooms and his music would be heard in the most remote corner. This year, on the occasion of the 20 anniversary of the film, he was again employed at fund without forgetting Delicatessen , which he co-directed with Marc Caro and meets 30 years. “These two films are in the front row. There are as many films as there are water molecules in Niagara Falls, but having these two, I can say that I have left my mark on the cinema ”, stated Jeunet, from 68 years, hours before receiving this Friday the Palmera d’Honor from the Mostra de Valencia. Cinema del Mediterrani, which closes on Sunday.

The Valencian festival, like the one in Cannes previously, who at the time rejected the film in its official section, has also remembered the anniversary of Amélie , a film that continues to be the subject of university theses. What was the secret of your success? “One thing that touches everyone’s soul is that he is such a generous character, that he performs acts of generosity without asking for anything in return. Amélie talks about positive things, about small pleasures in life, like putting her hand in a bag of seeds. And it contains many funny anecdotes, like that garden gnome who walks all over the world. There are also strange things, like when we see the heart that beats, there is also Audrey’s discovery that music It is extraordinary and a very romantic vision of Paris. It’s a mix of many different things. ”

The film was a resounding success with more than 35 million viewers, set trends, created a style between naive and bright, with a cartoon aesthetic, saturated colors. It is one of the most influential French films of the 21st century, according to some publications. But it has also been reviled as corny, good-natured or escapist, criticisms that have been accentuated over time from feminist sectors, for example. They maintain that the protagonist perpetuates the role of the traditional woman in search of the ideal man, of the male partner who solves all her problems, among other issues. A critic pointed out that in the Paris of Amélie no black or Arab characters appear, whitening the image of the city.

Actress Audrey Tautou, in ‘Amélie’, by director Jean-Pierre Jeunet.

“The feature film talks about positive things. There are a lot of violent movies that deal with violence and negative things, there are many more. Doing something that feels good to people, that is pleasant, without being very calculated, but rather spontaneous, is quite difficult. And at that time there was not yet the so-called feel good movie ”, he explains. It refers to the director of Long Summer Sunday or Alien Resurrección to the subgenre of the film industry that includes films to “make the public feel good”, among which are usually included Love Actually, La La Land or Untouchable , which snatched the film title from Amélie French highest grossing in history.

“I have not started my deconstruction yet,” jokes Jeunet about the deficiencies attributed to Amélie. “Someone from the production dedicated himself to counting the reviews published and found 450 positive and five negative. There is a person, a critic, who always criticizes me. One day I woke up sweating in the morning because I had had such a positive review of him. And indeed, in the film there are also Arab characters in the grocery store or on the platform, the protagonist is approached by a lesbian … ”.

Jeunet does not like reality as a creator: “I feel more like a painter who wants to show the world in his own way, like Turner’s paintings, you see things different from as they look in reality. I really like animated films, filmmakers who transform the world, like Tim Burton or Jacques Tati. Filming reality seems to me as uninteresting as making a photocopy. For that, it is better to film documentaries, as Marc Caro told me. As a spectator, I do like realistic cinema, for example, by Mike Leigh, but as a filmmaker, no. ”

Nor does he like to see so much controversy in everything, in the news, on television networks, in movies, everything is branded as controversial. “If someone saw me leaning like this with my head down, they could say that it is a contempt for Spanish cinema. Anyway ”, he adds. You cannot speak about the controversy in France about the film BAC Nord: Criminal Investigation Brigade , praised by his cinematic language and disqualified for his supposed far-right ideology, because he has not seen it. Nor has he seen Titane , by Julia Ducournau, the groundbreaking French film that shocked and won the last festival from Cannes. “I saw the previous one and it was enough,” he says with a gesture of rejection, referring to the feature film Raw.

The director is now waiting to see how his latest feature film, produced by Netflix, Bigbud. There is in him “artificial intelligence, robots, future, also politics. I can only say that those who like my cinema are going to love it, and those who hate it are going to love to hate it “, he says.