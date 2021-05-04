the security system starts for the elections in Madrid

Publication: Tuesday, May 4, 2021 9:04 AM

The people of Madrid are going to the polls today to elect who will be their president for the next two years. And, as they have already done in the Basque Country, Catalonia or Galicia, in the Community of Madrid, a complete safety device is in place to prevent possible infections by COVID-19.

This security plan is made up of the State Security Forces and Corps and a team of COVID officials who must ensure that the corresponding health measures are respected.

More precisely, there are 1,200 municipal agents, 4,500 national police officers and 2,200 civil guards in a common device, and 3,000 COVID officials, distributed in nearly 1,100 polling stations. In total, throughout the day, more than 55,000 liters of hydroalcoholic gel, 5 million masks, 2 million gloves, 45,000 face protection screens and 9,100 liters of disinfectant liquid for surfaces and over 250,000 meters of marking tape.

According to the electoral list, around five million people are eligible to vote and at each table, according to the Minister of Health at a press conference, a maximum of 750 people vote. The health authorities recommend voting with the ballot paper prepared at home and it will not be possible to go accompanied, with the exception of caregivers of dependents and minors.

On the other hand, it should be noted that each member of the electoral table has two FPP2 masks, a face protection screen and gloves, keeps a distance of 1.5 meters and cannot share pens or documents. If any of these people start to feel unwell or have symptoms compatible with the coronavirus, they will be immediately isolated as a precaution and subjected to the corresponding tests.

The Government of the Community of Madrid has warned that queues could form and that the voting process could be slower, due to the capacity checks that will be carried out in each electoral college.

The Regional Executive has established time slots for the elderly and / or the population at risk and for those who are infected or who have the suspicion of being infected. Although these times are not mandatory, but rather recommendations. These are the scratches that are envisaged:

From 10 a.m. to 12 p.m .: vulnerable people over 65 From 7 p.m. to 8 p.m .: people infected with a coronavirus or suspects