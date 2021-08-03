the self-employed and SMEs can benefit from 30 days of tax exemption

Courtesy days: the self-employed and SMEs can take advantage of 30 days of tax holidays

The Administration offers taxpayers “courtesy days”, a maximum period of 30 days per year during which the Treasury will not be able to send notifications or demands to SMEs and the self-employed, so that they can rest.

BY RRHHDigital, 3:30 p.m. – August 03, 2021



With the arrival of the holidays, the self-employed and SMEs must set limits in their professional activity in order to be able to disconnect. Ignoring inbox messages can sometimes be a problem, especially if they are coming from the treasury. Failure to report electronically to the tax administration could result in a penalty of up to 600,000 euros. For this reason, the Administration offers taxpayers “courtesy days”, a maximum period of 30 days per year during which the Treasury will not be able to send notifications or demands to SMEs and self-employed persons, so that they can to rest.

“It is important that the self-employed and SMEs can apply for these tax exemptions. However, it is essential that the activation of this service is carried out correctly, because, if not, they expose themselves to heavy fines ”, explains Yannick Charton, founder partner of Valio Consulting who warns against the danger of neglecting the notifications. of the Tax Agency.

These fines can result in a financial penalty of between 150 and 600,000 euros. Something that may initially be a bug can turn into a serious problem. “If the notifications are ignored within a period of more than 10 days, it can be considered that violations of resistance, obstruction, apology or refusal to the actions of the Tax Agency are being committed”, they assure Valio Consulting.

How to request courtesy days?

Tributaries included in the activated email address system must activate courtesy days. In order to take advantage of this period, the self-employed, SMEs and managers must request this activation at least 7 days before the desired period. To complete the process, you must access the “My notifications” portal of the Electronic Office and identify yourself with the electronic certificate or Cl @ ve PIN of the declarant. Then, the days of enjoyment of the taxpayer can be indicated.

Yannick Charton assures us that “mistakes in the procedure can be common. To avoid confusion, it is very important to ensure that the selected days are marked in green, including Saturdays and Sundays, then validate and sign the request. However, there is the option of being able to change the selection as long as it is made during the change period.

